Jett Harrison jukes defender out of his shoes on 2-touchdown, 100-yard night
Jett Harrison's high school football highlight reel keeps growing, and he's only a freshman.
The Class of 2028 receiver whom Ohio State fans are already clamoring for had the best game of his freshman season Friday, making two touchdown catches and getting his first 100-yard receiving game.
St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) cruised past Father Judge 42-13 on Friday, Sept. 27.
Besides his two touchdown catches, Harrison's highlight of the night came in the second half. He catches a quick out that nearly hits the turf and puts on a filthy spin move to juke the defender and secure the first down:
He's emerged as sophomore quarterback Charlie Foulke's top target, which will be a partnership to watch over the next few years.
Jett's brother Marvin Harrison Jr. also starred for St. Joseph's Prep before going on to Ohio State and now the Arizona Cardinals.
Their dad, of course, is NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
