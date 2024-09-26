20 best high school football freshmen in the country (Class of 2028)
As a high school football player fresh out of middle school, just making the varsity squad is a feat in itself.
These 20 players not only made the big team, they're thriving on a national level and drawing eyes from college programs.
Here are High School on SI's 20 best freshmen (Class of 2028) early in the 2024 football season.
1. Chris Davis, RB, Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama)
Davis is being deployed as a Swiss Army knife as a freshman, getting a mix of action as a runner, receiver, and returner. The 5-foot-10 athlete has 382 all-purpose yards this season and holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia.
2. Phoenix Evans, CB, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey)
Evans earned the starting cornerback job in Week 2 of the season playing for New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep, and he’s also getting reps at wide receiver. He recently earned an offer from Penn State.
3. Sam Garrison, QB, Susan Moore (Alabama)
Garrison can throw, but he’s dominated on the ground this season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound dual-threat QB had a 305-yard rushing game this season. Through five games he has 773 yards rushing and six touchdowns, plus 459 passing with seven TDs.
4. Asher Ghioto, DL, The Bolles (Florida)
It’s tough to make an impact on the defensive line as a freshman, but that’s what Ghioto’s doing. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder has two sacks and nine tackles for loss through four games and already holds a bunch of Power 4 offers.
5. Elijah Harris, RB, Cleveland Heights (Ohio)
Harris is playing being senior Kentucky commit Marquise Davis this season, but when Davis went down with an injury (he’s since returned), Harris showed he’s ready now. The 5-foot-10 freshman, who has an early offer from Kentucky, had 35 carries for 227 yards against Brunswick this season and a 134-yard, two-touchdown game against Hudson.
6. Jett Harrison, WR, St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania)
The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and brother of Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t looked like a freshman playing for one of the best teams in Pennsylvania. He’s already emerged as the Hawks’ top target.
7. Hunter Hill, OL, Peach County (Georgia)
At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Hill is already starting at guard for Peach County but could shift to tackle down the road. His tape shows excellent pass protection, but he’s an absolute mauler as a pulling guard.
8. Derrick Jackson, RB, Narbonne (California)
Jackson stands 6-foot, 215 pounds and is already punishing defenders. He ran for 152 yards in a recent win over Cathedral and already holds offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon.
9. Neimann Lawrence, QB, Ransom Everglades (Florida)
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound QB who played varsity as an eighth-grader, Lawrence has 10 passing TDs in 2 1/4 games this season, including a 305-yard, five-total-TD performance against Westminster Christian. He already holds a bunch of Power 4 offers.
10. Ace Leutele, S, Mater Dei (California)
Leutele burst onto the scene for the top-ranked team in the nation right away in Week 1 with a phenomenal back-shoulder interception against Corona Centennial. The 6-foot-1 safety might have offers from just about everybody by season’s end.
11. Damarion Mays, WR, Life Oak Christian (Texas)
Mays got an offer before starting his freshman year from Texas Tech, and he’s helped his case for more in his first season of high school football. He has 30 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns through four games.
12. Keith Miller, WR, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland)
Miller recently posted highlights of his first five games on Hudl, and they run the gamut. Sprinkled among deep balls and quick screens for touchdowns are a punt return touchdown and a TD pass on a trick play. The 5-foot-10 speedster holds offers from Maryland and Penn State.
13. Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach (Florida)
Wonderful “Champ” Monds not only has one of the best names in high school football, he’s showing as a freshman that he can ball. The 6-foot-3 QB has thrown for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns through five games, plus another 209 yards and three TDs on the ground.
14. Brady Quinn, QB, First Baptist Academy (Florida)
Quinn (no relation to the former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback) already has double-digit Power Four offers, and he’s showing why in 2024. He has 633 yards passing for eight touchdowns.
15. Micah Rhodes, RB, Klein Oak (Texas)
Rhodes is coming off a bell-cow performance in a thrilling 33-32 win over Klein Cain. He ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries including the winning score and will be visiting Baylor this weekend.
16. Russell Sekona, QB, Leuzinger (California)
Sekona is a big QB at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and he’s led the Olympians to a 4-0 start, including a huge upset win over Santa Margarita in Week 4. Sekona has thrown for 633 yards, six touchdowns and just two interceptions.
17. AJ Tuivaiave, QB, Graham-Kapowsin (Washington)
Tuivaiave threw two touchdown passes over the final 13 minutes last week, leading the Eagles' last-second, game-winning drive in a 20-13 win over Emerald Ridge. The 6-foot-3 QB with offers from Miami and Arizona State has 497 yards passing with six touchdowns this season.
18. Chris Vargas, QB, St. John’s Prep (Massachusetts)
Vargas is off to an efficient start as a varsity quarterback, completing 18 of 31 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns (against no interceptions) in his first two games. The 6-foot-4 QB has offers from Penn State, Syracuse and Boston College.
19. Kenny Ward, WR, Pittsburg (California)
Ward doesn’t have a lot of catches, but he’s making them count. Three of the speedster’s four grabs have gone for touchdowns, and he’s averaging 42.8 yards a grab. On defense he has a 72-yard pick-six.
20. Brysen Wright, WR, Mandarin (Florida)
Jaime Ffrench is the big-name receiver at Mandarin, but Wright’s ready to take the torch. The 6-foot-3 freshman has 11 catches for 306 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
