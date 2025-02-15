Making The Case: Eli Ellis (YNG Dreamerz) for OTE MVP?
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is a prestigious honor that every athlete aspires to receive. Like professional leagues, Overtime Elite (OTE) presents its own MVP award each season, given to one standout player among six finalists.
This year, the stakes are at an all-time high, and the competition is as fierce as ever. The six finalists vying for the award are:
- Eli Ellis (YNG Dreamerz)
- Meleek Thomas (City Reapers)
- Taylen Kinney (RWE)
- Jasper Johnson (RWE)
- Kaden Magwood (Blue Checks)
- Shon Abaev (Fear of God Athletics)
Eli Ellis Seeks Second Consecutive MVP Title
Ellis is making a strong case to solidify himself as the greatest player in OTE history. The South Carolina signee won the MVP award last season and has the opportunity to become a two-time winner.
Ellis’ success on the court, combined with his popularity on social media, has made him a favorite for the award. Despite his dominant performances, it was a shock that he was not selected as a McDonald's All-American.
This season, Ellis is averaging:
- 32.1 points
- 6.7 assists
- 5.7 rebounds
- 1.7 steals
- Shooting 43/34/86 from the field
Known for his elite shot creation, Ellis is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league. His game translates well to the SEC, where he will be a day-one contributor for the South Carolina Gamecocks. With his NBA potential already evident, it is no surprise that he is the frontrunner for OTE MVP once again.
Ellis is undoubtedly deserving of the 2024 OTE MVP award, and with voting underway, he appears to be the favorite to take home the honor.
