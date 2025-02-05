OTE star Cayden Daughtry discusses rare success at the age of 15
OTE is known to be full of stars and future NBA players.
One of the future stars of both the OTE and NBA is Cayden Daughtry. Daughtry is a cold-blooded killer on the court with Fear Of God Athletics. He also plays with Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He is a class of 2027 standout with many offers including Florida State from his home state. The talented prospect is averaging over 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in his time so far with OTE despite only being 15.
Daughtry caught up with High School on SI to detail his OTE career and more.
“OTE has been great. I love the competition because I like to compete against tough players. I have always played up my entire life so it is not that new to me as far as playing against older guys, but the OTE environment is definitely different. It helps prepare you for the entertainment aspect with cameras and interviews,” the talented prospect stated.
Although playing the game of basketball at a high level is very important, so is the media aspect of being a basketball player. You have to maintain a lifestyle and a very strict attitude towards the media in order to receive little to no criticism. This is tough for players in the NBA to this day so being trained at an early age like 15 is huge for the guard.
“I plan on playing for the NBA in the end, as well as becoming a Hall of Famer. That has always been my dream since I was young so that is what I work towards every day.”
As mentioned, OTE has nothing short of elite ball players, including one of his teammates Shon Abaev who is heading to Cincinnati following his high school season.
“Working with other elite players like Shon is very beneficial for me. It helps me get better every day and helps with my IQ of the game. We work well together and are able to be successful on the court when we get to play our style of ball. I have usually always played on teams that had great players and I was able to help lead the teams to winning seasons."
Schools haven’t stood out separately yet, however, that doesn’t change the date on the day he was offered by the four schools who saw something in him so early.
“No schools have really stood out over the other yet. I am still young so schools cannot officially call me and really give me details about their programs. At the moment, I have 4 offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Arizona State, and West Virginia, so I am appreciative that these schools saw something in me so young.”
Daughtry isn’t nearly done during his sophomore year as he has goals set for his team and important events for himself. This includes being a Jr. NBA Court Of Leaders.
“I have my team goals for this sophomore season like getting a state championship as well as getting far in OTE playoffs. In the Summer, I have important camps to attend. I play in the Nike 17u EYBL. I am also a Jr. NBA Court Of Leader so I look forward to helping with any events we have going on this Summer in the NBA.”
