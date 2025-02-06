JellyFam's Ayomi Odetoyinbo details his decision to sign with Colgate University
OTE is filled with the best of the best high school age basketball players across 8 different teams. One of the teams is the JellyFam program.
One of the JellyFam players who is set to go to college next season is Ayomi Odetoyinbo. The talented prospect will be attending Colgate next season for college.
The 6-foot-8 forward caught up with High School on SI to detail more.
“I have really enjoyed being with JellyFam. I’ve learned a lot on and off the court, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many great players and coaches,” the Colgate signee stated.
He also revealed why he picked Colgate and what made the school stand out.
“I picked Colgate because of their winning culture. They’ve been to the tournament a lot, and they’re looking to start winning tournament games. They’re also close to home, and high academic, which is important to me. I can bring a different skill set to Colgate,” said the JellyFam ball player. “I think I’m an intriguing prospect because of my upside. I can run the floor and block shots, which will be appreciated at any level. I think I’m a great teammate, and I prioritize the win over my own stats.”
Winning games is what teams are supposed to care about. You’d rather have a player averaging less stats with more wins than more stats and less wins. This is what makes basketball a team effort.
He has hopes to turn the JellyFam season around with an OTE championship despite a tough start to the season.
“The main goal this season is to win the OTE championship. Now that I’m committed, I am only concerned with winning and giving back to the program.”
So what about Odetoyinbo off the court? What is he into one may ask? “I love listening to music. It’s something I love to do in my free time even when I’m not at the court.”
