Making The Case: Taylen Kinney (RWE) for OTE MVP?
The OTE Awards are approaching, and fans have the power to decide the winners of three major honors, along with selecting the All-OTE Team.
The three awards up for grabs include:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP)
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Most Underrated Player of the Season
The MVP award is the most prestigious, recognizing the league’s top player as determined by fan votes. This year’s race is among the closest in recent history, with several strong candidates in contention.
OTE MVP Finalists
- Eli Ellis (YNG Dreamerz)
- Meleek Thomas (City Reapers)
- Jasper Johnson (RWE)
- Shon Abaev (Fear of God Athletics)
- Kaden Magwood (Blue Checks)
- Taylen Kinney (RWE)
While many consider Ellis and Thomas to be the frontrunners, Taylen Kinney is the dark horse in this race. His recent surge in social media popularity, particularly for the "SIX-SEVEN" trend, could significantly boost his share of the fan vote.
Taylen Kinney’s Impact on RWE
Kinney is not just a social media sensation—he has been a dominant force on the court. The Newport, Kentucky native is averaging:
- 20.3 points
- 4.8 assists
- 3.9 rebounds
- 2.4 steals
- Shooting 56/33/74 from the field
Kinney has been the leader of a fast-rising RWE squad, serving as their primary floor general. His presence on the court is undeniable, elevating his team with his leadership and high-level playmaking. He has also helped highlight teammate Jasper Johnson, another MVP contender.
Known for his electrifying ball-handling and showstopping plays, Kinney has cemented himself as one of the most exciting players in OTE and the Class of 2026. Ranked inside the top 20 nationally, he has the ability to play for any major program and is a projected future NBA prospect.
As the OTE Awards voting continues, Kinney is a legitimate MVP contender, and if he wins, it will be well deserved.
