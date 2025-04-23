National high school mascot bracket, Final 4: Vote Monroe Cheesemakers or Morse Shipbuilders
It's Final Four week in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to determine the best high school mascot in America.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) or 7-seeded Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) to advance beyond the Final Four.
The winner will face either the Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) or Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) in the National Championship Game.
The Cheesemakers beat the Key West Conchs (Florida) in Round 1, the Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut) in Round 2, the Inman Teutons (Kansas) in the Sweet 16 and Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) in the Elite Eight.
The Shipbuilders beat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia) in Round 1, Hutto Hippos (Texas) in Round 2, the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) in the Sweet 16 and Key Obezags (Maryland) in the Elite Eight.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
4. Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin)
Only 25 miles away from the Freeport (Illinois) Pretzels, the Monroe Cheesemakers basketball teams take on the Pretzels every year in "The Snack Bowl." Monroe is known as "The Swiss Cheese Capital of the U.S."
7. Morse Shipbuilders (Maine)
Bath, Maine, home of Morse High School, became a haven for shipbuilding in the early 1600s, so the choice of Shipbuilders for Morse's mascot was an easy one.
—
More from High School On SI:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports