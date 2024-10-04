NBA coach is a big high school football fan
It's still the NBA offseason, so why not catch some high school football on Friday night?
That's Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown's thinking.
He has his eye on a Northern California matchup Friday night featuring a couple of the best players in the country.
Folsom boasts five-star junior quarterback/human highlight reel Ryder Lyons, while Oak Ridge has 6-foot-6 tight end Kaleb Edwards, a four-star senior who's committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
But it's not just Folsom at Oak Ridge. Brown loves going to high school football games.
He cited the sideline atmosphere with the band and the energy as something he loves being a part of.
"For me it's probably just as exciting being in that environment, or atmosphere, as for them (the players), I'm assuming," he said in an interview with ABC 10. Here's the full clip:
Folsom heads into the game against Oak Ridge 4-1, with its only loss coming Aug. 30 in a nail-biter against the Serra Padres, 22-21.
Oak Ridge lost its first three games but has won its previous two.
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak against their Highway 50 rivals to 20 games with a 41-21 win last year. The streak dates back to 2006 and includes playoff encounters.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Oak Ridge in El Dorado Hills, California.
Don't be surprised to get a Mike Brown sighting on the sidelines.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports