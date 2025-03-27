NBA giveback, McDonald's matchups, Cameron Boozer reigns again: Top national high school sports stories (3/26/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion. Enjoy the fourth installment.
1. Putback, giveback
The putback is a common phrase on the basketball court: A rebound put right back into the hoop. Immanuel Quickley, a 6-3 guard for the Toronto Raptors, is known more for being aligned with his namesake, a lightning-quick 25-year-old guard who has emerged as one of the top and most underrated shooting guards in the league, averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 assists per game. On Tuesday, the Maryland native and John Carroll School2018 graduate, offered a big putback — more of a giveback really — the day after going for 21 points and seven assists in a win over the Washington Wizards, presenting awards at his high school alma mater. He also announced the launch of the Quickley Family Foundation, which will serve financial assistance and mentorship to kids in the community. A big assist, the ultimate one, no doubt goes to Quickley's mom Nitrease, a Harford County educator and former college sharpshooter at Morgan State. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of others," Nitrease told reporters. By the gesture alone, mission accomplished. Read Brandy Simms' entire report
2. McDonald's matchups
Perhaps prep sports' most coveted single-day national event — the 48th (boys) and 24th (girls) McDonald's All-American Games — are Tuesday (April 1) at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, and we put together the top five individual matchups in the girls game. High School On SI Social Media Director and on-air reporter Myckena Guerrero will be on the scene for all the festivities starting Saturday.
3. Best on the hardwood: Cameron Boozer
Gatorade announced Duke-bound Cameron Boozer, of Christopher Columbus (Miami, Fla.) as its National Player of the Year for a second time (he won it as a sophomore in 2022-23), joining just three other players to win the award twice. The others were LeBron James, Greg Oden and Brandon Knight. Boozer led his team to a fourth straight state title while averaging 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.
4. Best on the softball diamond
A pair of teams from Texas — Melissa (20-0) and Katy (23-1) — are currently the top softball squads in the nation according to the High School on SI Top 25 rankings compiled by staff writer Andy Villamarzo. Melissa and Katy are two of five teams from Texas. Florida (five), California (four) and South Carolina (two) are other states represented.
5. Best on the wrestling mat
Correspondent/wrestling guru Billy Buckheit shows off his non-surpassed national wrestling knowledge with his national Top 35 ream rankings, topped by a pair of Pennsylvania schools, Faith Christian Academy and Bishop McCort. The state with the most teams in the rankings? New Jersey with seven, followed by Pennsylvania (six), California (five), Ohio (four), Indiana (three) and Oklahoma (two). All the rest have one: Iowa, Connecticut, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Massuchesetts.