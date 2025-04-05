High School

Photos: Top-seeded Columbus claims 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals championship

Duke commit Cayden Boozer scores game-high 27 points as Explorers win first national championship in runaway fashion

Todd Shurtleff

Columbus coaches and players celebrate winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals boys championship with a victory over Dynamic Prep in Indiana.
Columbus coaches and players celebrate winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals boys championship with a victory over Dynamic Prep in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

FISHERS (Indiana) — Duke commit Cayden Boozer scored a game-high 27 points to lead Columbus (Fla.) past Dynamic Prep (Texas) 67-49 in the boys championship game of the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals on Saturday at Southeastern High School.

It marked the first national championship for the Explorers (30-3).

Cameron Boozer, the twin brother to Cayden and a Duke commit, had 11 points and eight rebounds. Marcellous Jackson added 12 points in the victory and Jaxson Richardson had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Ja'Cobe Coleman led 10th-seeded Dynamic Prep (34-6) with 15 points and Jayden Toombs had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cayden Boozer of Columbus takes shot over Dynamic Prep's Chris Nwuli during the title game of the Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Ja'Cobe Coleman of Dynamic Prep dribbles while defended by Cello Jackson of Columbus during the title game in the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Caleb Gaskins of Columbus takes a jump shot over a Dynamic Prep defender during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Dynamic Prep head coach Jermaine O’Neal gives instructions to his players during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cameron Boozer of Columbus drives past Jaden Toombs of Dynamic Prep during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Ja'Cobe Coleman of Dynamic Prep puts up a shot against Columbus in the title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cayden Boozer of Columbus dribbles during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Columbus head coach Andrew Moran questions a call during the title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Jaden Toombs of Dynamic Prep takes a shot over Cameron Boozer of Columbus during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Columbus players cheer from the bench during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cameron Boozer dumps confetti while celebrating with his Columbus teammates after winning the title game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Columbus head coach Andrew Moran proudly hoists the trophy surrounded by his player after winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals championship in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cello Jackson of Columbus hoists the trophy while celebrating with his teammates after winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cello Jackson (left) and Cayden Boozer of Columbus while admiring the trophy after defeating Dynamic Prep in title game of 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Columbus coaches and players celebrate winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals boys championship with a victory over Dynamic Prep in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

manual

Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff
TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/National