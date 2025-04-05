Photos: Top-seeded Columbus claims 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals championship
Duke commit Cayden Boozer scores game-high 27 points as Explorers win first national championship in runaway fashion
FISHERS (Indiana) — Duke commit Cayden Boozer scored a game-high 27 points to lead Columbus (Fla.) past Dynamic Prep (Texas) 67-49 in the boys championship game of the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals on Saturday at Southeastern High School.
It marked the first national championship for the Explorers (30-3).
- LIVE UPDATES: Columbus boys win it all
Cameron Boozer, the twin brother to Cayden and a Duke commit, had 11 points and eight rebounds. Marcellous Jackson added 12 points in the victory and Jaxson Richardson had nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
- LIVE UPDATES | IMG Academy girls outlast Montverde
Ja'Cobe Coleman led 10th-seeded Dynamic Prep (34-6) with 15 points and Jayden Toombs had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
