Sawyer Brinkman, Ivee Rastatter voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (4/28/2025)
Congratulations to Golden (Colorado) senior Sawyer Brinkman and Kenton Ridge (Ohio) freshman Ivee Rastatter for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for April 21-27.
Brinkman threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Standley Lake.
Rastatter tied the Ohio single-game record with four homers in a 32-1 victory over Tecumseh. Kenton Ridge hit 12 home runs in the game, a new state record.
Brinkman took home first place with 51.9 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 11,000 votes.
Rastatter topped the girls poll with 57.68 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 6,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Sawyer Brinkman, sr., Golden (Colorado) baseball
2. John Woodward, jr., Jefferson-Morgan (Pennsylvania) baseball
Woodward blasted a pair of home runs — both in the third inning — as Jefferson-Morgan cruised by Brownsville, 14-2.
3. Devin Gonor, sr., El Camino (California) baseball
Gonor fanned 12 in 6 2/3 shutout innings as El Camino downed Taft, 5-0.
4. Kenyon Andrews, jr., Hazen (Washington) track
Andrews broke the Washington 300 meter hurdles record with a winning time of 36.24 seconds in a dual meet with Bellevue. The time ranks second nationally this spring.
5. Brayden Harris, jr., St. Johns Country Day (Florida) baseball
Harris, a Florida State commit, struck out 18 in six two-hit innings in a 10-0 victory over Covenant.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
1. Ivee Rastatter, fr., Kenton Ridge (Ohio) softball
2. Dominique Johnson, sr., Huntley (Illinois) track
Johnson swept the long jump (18 feet, 8.75 inches) and triple jump (42-11) at a three-way meet. Her triple jump mark is the second-best nationally this spring.
3. Meadow Ferri, sr., Chartiers-Houston (Pennsylvania) softball
Ferri, a Kent State signee, whirled a 17-strikeout no-hitter in an 8-1 victory over Seton LaSalle.
4. Lorelai Zielinski, so., Traverse City Central (Michigan) track
For the second time in a month, Zielinski set a new school shot put record with a throw of 50-1 in a dual meet against Traverse City West. The mark ranks sixth in the country this year. Zielinski also won the discus at 153-2.
5. Ellery Lincoln, so., Lincoln (Oregon) track
Lincoln defended her title in the mile race at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays with a time of 4:39.37. The time ranks first nationally this season and is the second-fastest mile time in Oregon girls history.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
