Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Arizona Diamondbacks are teetering on the edge of a playoff spot in the National League, so every game from here on out is going to be important for them, including tonight's series finale against the Athletics.

The two teams have split the first two games of the series. The Athletics won the opener 5-2, and then the Diamondbacks squeaked out a 6-5 win in extra innings last night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this afternoon's finale.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Athletics +1.5 (-190)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Athletics +110

Diamondbacks -130

Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (+105)

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Gage Jump, LHP (3-5, 3.78 ERA)

Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP (7-8, 5.20 ERA)

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, DBACKS.TV

Athletics record: 43-58

Diamondbacks record: 52-49

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run (+450) via FanDuel

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Tyler Soderstrom to hit a home run:

Merrill Kelly has struggled for the Diamondbacks this season. Not only does he have a 5.20 ERA, but he has given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics to hit a home run. He has 16 home runs this season, but he also has a slugging percentage of .475. He has some value at +450 to hit a dinger tonight.

Athletics vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Best Bet

Anytime the Diamondbacks face a left-handed starter, you can bank on them scoring some runs. The Diamondbacks rank fifth in the majors in wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers at 107. Tonight, they'll take on a lefty starter in Gage Jump, who has a 3.78 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are starting Merrill Kelly, who has had an abysmal season with a 5.20 ERA. The Athletics should have little issue getting on base and scoring runs.

Let's bet the OVER in tonight's interleague series finale.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-125) via Caesars

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!