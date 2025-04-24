Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 4 (85-81)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Thursday or Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
85. Newell Stadium (Gloucester, Massachusetts)
We start off over in New England as we continue our countdown of top high school football stadiums around the country and this one is a beauty.
Just recently revamped and also known as New Balance Field, sits minutes away walking distance from Gloucester Harbor and the downtown area.
Not many stadiums up in Massachusetts can top this venue when it comes to it's size, location and Friday night experience. Checking out this stadium when you're in the New England region for some high school football is an absolute must.
84. Paul Brown Tiger Stadium (Massillon, Ohio)
The stadium was originally known as Tiger Stadium before being renamed to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in the mid-1970's.
Massillon's home venue was built in the late 1930's during Franklin Roosevelt's first of four terms as president. The stadium can hold just 21.000 fans and is one of the top high school football stops in all of the Heartland region.
Named after former Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Bengals head coach Paul Brown, the stadium holds significance as a historical site within the state of Ohio. Not many venues have the historical importance of this stadium and checking out a game here has to be on the bucket list for any high school football fan.
83. David Hurse Stadium (Starke, Florida)
Bradford's David Hurse Stadium is a small town gem that any high school football fanatic will want to go out of their way to see. Just minutes off of the highway, any big game easily overflows the parking lot and makes finding a seat a difficult.
Every time the Tornadoes score a touchdown, fireworks go off in the background and it can easily surprise you if you're not prepared for it.
Regardless of that, the rural town of Starke always comes out to support their Tornadoes in a big way. If you're ever up in the area in the fall, square some time away to see this venue. You won't be disappointed with this small town gem of a venue.
82. Bobcat Stadium (Rexburg, Idaho)
It costed a total of $8.8 million to build Bobcat Stadium out in Rexburg, Idaho and it's likely one of the top high school football stadiums in the state.
When taking a look at Bobcat Stadium, home for Madison High School, it comes with brand new everything, from seating to LED lighting, the venue is still practically brand new as it was initially built back in 2017.
With the stadium less than a decade old and the views for fans of the Beaverhead Mountains in the far distance, this venue has it all if you're traveling through the Gem State and looking to catch some high school football action.
81. Martin Stadium (Lowndes, Georgia)
Another South Georgia high school football stadium makes the list, the third one after Valdosta's and Colquitt County's.
If you pull in for a big game at Martin Stadium, prepare to arrive at the stadium over an hour or more prior to kickoff as you'll park and walk by a bevy of folks tailgating before kickoff.
The Vikings have a Friday night vibe that is second to none, especially if they're facing off against a rival like Vadosta. From the light show to the Valhalla Calling song playing in the background music as the team's intro onto the field, it's a unique entrance.
