SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football scores, Friday night updates (9/13/2024)
SBLive Sports
The 2024 high school football rolls on on Friday night (September 13) with more than 6,500 games on the schedule. SBLive/SI has you covered with live football scoreboards from all 50 states, big game coverage, photo galleries, video highlights, recruiting analysis and much more.
Seventeen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings are in action Friday night, including an undefeated showdown in Georgia between No. 6 Milton and Blessed Trinity. Milton is coming off a bye week after shutting out Alpharetta, and before that the Eagles beat nationally ranked American Heritage (Florida) and Buford.
Milton is loaded with Power 4 college football talent on offense and defense, many of whom are class of 2025 prospects, while Blessed Trinity has one of the best young players in the nation in sophomore edge D.J. Jacobs.
Stay with SBLive/SI throughout the night for live updates from Milton and Blessed Trinity and every Top 25 high school football game:
(Click through to the full scoreboard or box scores, or refresh the page for the latest score updates.)
TOP 25 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
September 13, 2024
No. 25 Douglas County (Georgia) vs. Buford - LIVE UPDATES
No. 24 Belleville (Michigan) vs. Churchill - LIVE UPDATES
No. 22 Washington Massillon (Ohio) vs. Canisius - LIVE UPDATES
No. 20 Boyle County (Kentucky) vs. Scott County - LIVE UPDATES
No. 19 Cocoa (Florida) vs. Heritage - LIVE UPDATES
No. 18 Lakeland (Florida) vs. Winter Haven - LIVE UPDATES
No. 16 Liberty (Arizona) vs. Mountain View - LIVE UPDATES
No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) vs. Western - LIVE UPDATES
No. 14 Central - Phenix City (Alabama) vs. Dothan - LIVE UPDATES
No. 13 Misson Viejo (California) vs. Highland - LIVE UPDATES
No. 11 Westlake (Texas) vs. Atascosita - LIVE UPDATES
No. 9 Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Gainesville - LIVE UPDATES
No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Westfield - LIVE UPDATES
No. 7 North Crowley (Texas) vs. Guyer - LIVE UPDATES
No. 6 Milton (Georgia) vs. Blessed Trinity - LIVE UPDATES
No. 5 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. No. 17 Orange Lutheran (California) - LIVE UPDATES
