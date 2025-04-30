Top 25 national high school softball rankings (4/30/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to softball complexes as the high school regular season is fully underway across the country and each state is beginning to wind down to the postseason.
Who are the best teams in the country, though?
Melissa (Texas) continues to own the top spot in our weekly rankings and is followed by fellow Lone Star State program Katy (Texas) in our High School On SI's seventh set of national high school softball rankings.
Besides Texas, teams from Florida are also all over our Top 25, while Orange Lutheran of California making their way back into the ranks this week.
Take a look and chime in on our at our Top 25 national high school softball rankings, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings
April 30, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas)
Record: 31-0
Previous ranking: 1
Melissa recently defeated a very good Bentonville (Arkansas) team, 5-3, and then followed it up with back-to-back wins over Texas. The Cardinals close out the regular season against Wakeland.
2. Katy (Texas)
Record: 34-1
Previous ranking: 2
The only hiccup thus far on the season for Katy was a 2-0 loss to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign. The Tigers are not far off from Melissa when it comes to giving up runs, allowing only 22 all season.
3. Summersville (South Carolina)
Record: 24-0
Previous ranking: 3
17 of the 24 victories by the Summersville Green Wave have been shutouts. Summersville's most recent back-to-back victories against Stall.
4. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Record: 29-3
Previous ranking: 4
Barbers Hill was riding a 18-game winning streak before getting upended by Katy, 3-2. The Eagles have a 3-game series against College Station.
5. Orange Beach (Alabama)
Record: 40-2
Previous ranking: 5
The Makos since a April 12th loss to Thompson, have won twelve games in a row. Orange Beach's victories include Brookwood, Oakland and a 7-0 win over Thompson.
6. Doral Academy (Florida)
Record: 25-1
Previous ranking: 6
Since a April 5th loss to Orange Beach, the Firebirds have reeled off eight straight victories. Wins have come over Archbishop McCarthy, Bartow, Bishop Verot, Coral Reef, Dr. Krop, Miami Christian, Wellington and West Broward.
7. Montverde Academy (Florida)
Record: 24-2
Previous ranking: 7
Not many teams can speak to the competitive level of play that Montverde Academy has played against, with wins over Bloomingdale, Eustis and Inspiration Academy most recent. Previously Florida's No. 1 team, the Eagles went head-to-head with Doral Academy recently and fell 10-0. Last couple of wins for the Eagles have come against Lecanto and Orlando The First Academy, respectively.
8. Lake Creek (Texas)
Record: 29-0
Previous ranking: 8
Lake Creek has amassed 334 runs through 29 contests this spring, making them one of the best in the Lone Star State.
9. Coahoma (Texas)
Record: 27-0
Previous ranking: 9
Texas continues to comprise half of the top 10 this week, with Coahoma moving up a spot this week. The undefeated Bulldogs have only yielded 19 runs through 27 games.
10. Thompson (Alabama)
Record: 39-4
Previous ranking: 1-
One of the Alabama's top teams is the Warriors as they have had some impressive victories, with one of the latest being over Orange Beach, 4-0. Thompson ended up losing in a rematch to Orange Beach, 7-0. The Warriors have won three in a row since then.
11. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island)
Record: 13-0
Previous ranking: 11
La Salle Academy has been the New England region's top high school softball teams and completely dominant. The Rams recently picked up an impressive win over one of Connecticut's top ball club, Cheshire, and a nice victory over instate foe Cranston West, 11-1.
12. Bentonville (Arkansas)
Record: 20-2
Previous ranking: 13
Lone losses on Bentonville's record came against nationally ranked Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) and the other against the No. 1 Melissa (Texas), 5-3. We really like what this Tigers' team has done this spring.
13. Neshannock (Pennsylvania)
Record: 14-0
Previous ranking: 14
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock has given up only twelve runs this season.
14. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona)
Record: 22-1
Previous ranking: 15
Canyon Del Oro dropped its first game of the season, a 5-1 loss to Oak Ridge (California) recently, but has followed that up with eleven straight victories. The Golden Eagles have proven themselves as Arizona's top team.
15. Catawba Ridge (South Carolina)
Record: 23-0
Previous ranking: 16
Catawba Ridge has allowed only 24 runs over the first few weeks of the regular season and have out-scored their last three opponents 32-5.
16. Inspiration Academy (Florida)
Record: 23-6
Previous ranking: 15
Dropping down several spots in this week's rankings are the Lions after they fell in a 2-1 loss to Lake Wales (Florida). Inspiration Academy has followed it up with wins over Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto.
17. Bishop O'Connell (Virginia)
Record: 12-0
Previous ranking: 18
Out of the DMV, the Knights have been playing really well after making their debut in last week's rankings. Senior pitcher Bri Lencz leads the pitching staff with a 6-0 record, 2.59 earned run average with 43 strikeouts through seven appearances.
18. Calvary Christian (Florida)
Record: 24-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Warriors lost their first game of the season last week at home in a 7-2 decision against newly ranked Inspiration Academy. Calvary Christian has bounced back with wins over George Jenkins, Indian Rocks Christian, Lake Region, Lakewood and Palm Harbor University.
19. Norco (California)
Record: 24-2
Previous ranking: 20
Since a narrow 1-0 loss to Orange Lutheran, the Cougars have won eight in a row against Centennial, Corona, King, Roosevelt and Santiago.
20. Donovan Catholic (New Jersey)
Record: 12-0
Previous ranking: 21
The Griffins continue to be New Jersey's lone team in this week's rankings after St. John-Vianney dropped out. Donovan Catholic's most impressive victory to date this season has been over St. Anthony's (New York).
21. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana)
Record: 35-1
Previous ranking: 22
Only one loss on the season came against Sterling, but since then the Cavaliers have won four in a row against Airline, Bunkie, Fisher and Many.
22. Hernando (Mississippi)
Record: 29-1
Previous ranking: 23
The Tigers fell to in-state foe DeSoto Central recently, 2-0, but bounced back against the same squad and defeated them 3-0. Hernando's most recent win was a 12-2 victory over Tupelo.
23. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)
Record: 10-0
Previous ranking: 24
Walsh Jesuit has been a run scoring machine through the first 10 games of the season, piling up 122 runs total.
24. West Vigo (Indiana)
Record: 15-0
Previous ranking: 25
Only team in our rankings out of the Hoosier State is the West Vigo Vikings. Junior Jaleigh Lindley has started the season off strong with a 6-0 record, 0.93 earned run average and an eye-popping 102 strikeouts.
25. Orange Lutheran (California)
Record: 21-3
Previous ranking: N/R
Making their return into the national rankings are the Lancers, who are winners of six straight games. Freshman Rylee Silva has been the team's ace on the mound, with a 13-2 record, 1.39 ERA and 126 strikeouts.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi