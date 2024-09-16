Touchdown squib kick? Texas high school football team wins on incredible kickoff
Lutheran South needed a miracle last week just to tie the Pioneers' home high school football game against John Cooper in Houston, Texas.
They got two instead and won the game 44-37 in one of the more unbelievable finishes you'll ever see in high school sports.
Trailing 37-30 with less than 20 seconds to play, Lutheran South quarterback John LeBlanc hit inexplicably wide-open receiver Josh Pippillion in stride for a 48-yard touchdown.
The announcers go wild after the tying touchdown, but that turned out to be the tip of the double-secret-wild iceberg.
On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore kicker Rhet Lavergne squibbed a hard grounder that rolled toward the two deep men for John Cooper.
The ball hops up and over a kickoff returner and into the end zone, and the announcers really start raising the decibel level.
When the ball is recovered in the end zone by Lutheran South's Chris Green, certifiable bedlam is achieved.
Watch the final two plays, and make sure the volume is up to catch the boisterous call by the Lutheran South broadcasting team:
Lutheran South improved to 3-0 with the win, while John Cooper fell to 1-2.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
