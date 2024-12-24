Trey Bennett, Mollie Mullen voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (12/16/2024)
Congratulations to Woodland (Oklahoma) senior Trey Bennett and Bishop Feehan (Massachusetts) junior Mollie Mullen for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Dec. 9-15.
Bennett, a quarterback, accounted for five total touchdowns — three rushing, two passing — as Woodland dominated Talihina for the Class A-II title, 58-23.
Mullen, a guard, had 28 points and four steals in a 79-50 win over Archbishop Williams.
Bennett received 51.39 percent of the vote to beat out Leroy Blyden Jr. University Of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan), who got 21.49 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 4,000 votes.
Mullen got 54.85 percent of the vote to finish above Gaby Dzik of Crystal Lake South (Illinois). Dzik earned 28.53 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 15,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Trey Bennett, sr., Woodland (Oklahoma) football
Woodland finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record. Bennett received 53.19 percent of the vote.
2. Leroy Blyden Jr., sr., University Of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) basketball
Blyden Jr., a Toledo signee, had 39 points in a 63-54 win over Lake St. Mary’s Prep. He received 21.49 percent of the vote.
3. Jamar Searcy, sr., Pittsburg (California) football
Searcy piled up 290 total yards and four touchdowns as Pittsburg dropped a heartbreaker to Lincoln-San Diego, 28-26, in the Division I-AA title game. He received 14.44 percent of the vote.
4. Maurice Anderson Jr., sr., Dutch Fork (South Carolina) football
Anderson Jr. ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Dutch Fork defeated Summerville, 35-21, for its third straight state title. He received 9.72 percent of the vote.
5. Abijah Franklin, sr., Wren (South Carolina) basketball
Franklin, a Furman signee, erupted for 38 points in a 77-63 win over T.L. Hanna. He received 0.62 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Mollie Mullen, jr., Bishop Feehan (Massachusetts) basketball
Mullen is also a defensive standout for Bishop Feehan. She received 54.85 percent of the vote.
7. Gaby Dzik, fr., Crystal Lake South (Illinois) basketball
Dzik put up a career-high 30 points in a 58-35 win over Prairie Ridge. She received 28.53 percent of the vote.
8. Brianna Iannuzzi, jr., Mayfield (New York) basketball
Iannuzzi made eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points as Mayfield routed Schoharie, 69-21. The junior also had nine rebounds and five steals. She received 15.18 percent of the vote.
9. Mia Marquez, sr., Rodriguez (California) basketball
Marquez tallied 30 points as Rodriguez edged Fortune Early College, 58-55. The senior made nine 3-pointers in the win. She received 0.65 percent of the vote.
10. Nikki Kerstein, sr., Montini (Illinois) basketball
Kerstein, a Missouri signee, scored 36 points — a new career-high — as Montini downed Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 73-52. She received 0.26 percent of the vote.
