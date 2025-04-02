Ty Cobb, Carsyn Hagood voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (3/24/2025)
Congratulations to Upperman (Tennessee) sophomore Ty Cobb and Doniphan (Missouri) sophomore Carsyn Hagood for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for March 17-23.
Cobb had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Upperman defeated Tullahoma in the Class 3A championship game, 65-55, to claim the program’s first state title.
Hagood had 31 points as Doniphan captured the Class 4 state championship with a 63-59 victory over Benton.
Hagood finished with 52.71 percent of the vote to edge out Emeline Barton of La Fargeville (New York), who earned 46.98 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll also received nearly 120,000 votes.
Cobb took home first place with 57.11 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 2,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Ty Cobb, so., Upperman (Tennessee) basketball
2. Carter Brink, sr., Panama (New York) basketball
Brink led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Panama captured the Class D championship with a 78-69 victory over Bridgehampton. It was Panama’s first state championship.
3. Josiah Ball, sr., Maconaquah (Indiana) basketball
Ball did all he could in a Class 3A semi-state semifinal loss to South Bend Saint Joseph, putting up 40 points.
4. Greyson Jones, jr., West Forsyth (North Carolina) baseball
Jones faced the minimum while throwing a no-hitter, striking out 14 with one walk. West Forsyth defeated Reynolds, 8-0.
5. Parker Lind, sr., Belle Vernon (Pennsylvania) baseball
Lind whirled a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 14-0 shutout of McGuffey. Lind will pitch in college for Kent State.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Carsyn Hagood, so., Doniphan (Missouri) basketball
7. Emeline Barton, sr., La Fargeville (New York) basketball
Barton erupted for 38 points in a 56-41 Class D semifinal victory over Chateaugay. She then had 25 points in the state championship game as La Fargeville downed Northville, 43-37, to claim its first state title.
8. Hanna Suhoski, sr., Trinity (Pennsylvania) softball
Suhoski went 4 for 5 with four RBIs as Trinity blasted Atlantic Collegiate Academy, 16-5.
9. Ryan Reynolds, sr., Cold Harbor (New York) basketball
Reynolds recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 62-32 Class B state semifinal victory over Voorheesville. Reynolds and Cold Harbor then overcame a 17-point deficit in the championship game to defeat Hornell, 54-50.
10. Chloe Woinarowicz, so., Grafton (North Dakota) track
Woinarowicz placed first in the 300 hurdles at the Mike Grandall Open with a time of 46.52 seconds, the fourth-best time nationally this season.
