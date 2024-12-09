Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/9/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-8. Voting closes on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Lance Allred, sr., Royal (Washington) football
Allred accounted for seven total touchdowns — six rushing, one passing — as Royal captured its fifth straight Class 1A title by defeating Seton Catholic, 61-28. Allred completed 15 of 21 passes for 200 yards while carrying it 21 times for 203 yards.
2. Noah Bendinger, sr., Corner Canyon (Utah) basketball
Bendinger, a Boise State signee, made six 3-pointers en route to 31 points in a 79-53 win over North Broward (Florida).
3. Jayvan Boggs, sr., Cocoa (Florida) football
Boggs, a four-star Florida State signee, had 17 catches for 378 yards — a new Florida single-game record — and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney.
4. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball
Carmichael had 34 points as Avonworth edged Academy, 89-82.
5. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) football
Curtis accounted for six total touchdowns — four rushing, two passing — as Nashville Christian captured the Division II-A title with a 49-21 win over Columbia Academy.
6. Jacob David, so., Rock Canyon (Colorado) basketball
David hit five 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in a 62-57 win over Herriman (Utah).
7. Jayden Davis, sr., Chartiers Valley (Pennsylvania) basketball
Davis erupted for 41 points in an 83-54 victory over Laurel Highlands.
8. Landon Duckworth, jr., Jackson (Alabama) football
Duckworth completed 14 of 17 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns as Jackson smashed Cherokee County, 69-6, for the Class 4A title.
9. Isaac Ellsworth, jr., Uniontown (Pennsylvania) basketball
In his first varsity start, Ellsworth had 37 points in an 81-65 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
10. Braylon Frantz, jr., St. Clair (Michigan) basketball
Frantz netted 31 points in a 54-42 win over Fraser.
11. Dane Hatfield, sr., Hoover (West Virginia) football
Hatfield ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-12 victory over top-seeded Princeton.
12. Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) football
Henderson scored four total touchdowns as Belton-Honea Path defeated Mountain View Prep, 30-22, for the Class AAA Upper State championship. The four-star Clemson signee ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 64 yards and a TD and returned a fumble to the end zone.
13. Hank Hendrix, so., Boerne (Texas) football
Hendrix completed 24 of 29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns as Boerne survived a shootout with Miller, 65-50.
14. Connor Hodge, sr., Christian Academy Of Louisville (Kentucky) football
Hodge, an East Carolina signee, accounted for six total touchdowns — four rushing, two passing — in a 42-21 win over Union County that clinched the Class 3A championship.
15. Luke Jockel, so., Midview (Ohio) basketball
Jockel buried 10 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as Midview took down Oberlin, 74-58.
16. Mick Johnson, sr., Bonner-Prendergast (Pennsylvania) football
Johnson ran for 111 yards and four touchdowns while recording seven tackles on defense as Bonner-Prendergast downed Lampeter-Strasburg, 40-14, for the Class 4A state title.
17. Jacob Marquez, sr., Miami Gulliver Prep (Florida) basketball
Marquez scored a career-high 40 points — including a game-winning full-court shot at the buzzer — as Miami Gulliver Prep stunned St. Petersburg in overtime, 93-92. The senior also recorded eight assists and three steals.
18. Jayden McCaster, jr., DeSmet (Missouri) football
McCaster compiled 238 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as DeSmet defeated Nixa, 35-20, for the Class 6 title.
19. Amare Oba, jr., Basic (Nevada) basketball
Oba exploded for 42 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-65 victory over Chaparral.
20. Bradley Richards, sr., Muskegon Catholic Central (Michigan) basketball
Richards tallied 35 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 74-39 win over Hesperia.
21. Bryson Roland, sr., La Vega (Texas) football
Roland carried it 22 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Sealy.
22. Teagan Scott, jr., South Salem (Oregon) basketball
Scott, an Oregon State baseball commit, had 36 points in an 83-61 victory over Roseburg.
23. Kee’Ran Stokes, so., Maumee Valley Country Day (Ohio) basketball
Stokes poured in 40 points as Maumee Valley Country Day defeated Scott, 66-40.
24. Keylan Syam, sr., McCallie (Tennessee) football
Syam had 34 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining — as McCallie rallied to defeat Baylor, 27-21, in the Division II Class AAA state championship game. McCallie trailed 21-0 in the second quarter.
25. Jahmir Torres, sr., King/Drew (California) football
Torres did all he could in a 35-34 Division 6-AA Southern California Regional final loss to Portola, tallying three touchdown catches, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
26. Jordan Walker, sr., Bryant (Arkansas) football
Walker ran for 155 yards, passed for 122 yards and accounted for all four of Bryant’s touchdowns in a 28-23 Class 7A state championship game victory over Bentonville.
27. Kelvin Washington, sr., Longview (Texas) football
Washington had 32 carries for 298 yards and five touchdowns as Longview stunned DeSoto, 50-14.
28. Jackson Whitaker, jr., Liberty (Washington) basketball
Whitaker erupted for 35 points as Liberty downed Renton, 73-46.
29. Luke Wright, sr., Boulder City (Nevada) basketball
Wright had 31 points and five steals in a 67-57 win over Sloan Canyon.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports