Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (12/9/2024)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Dec. 2-8?

Bob Lundeberg

Christian Academy of Louisville's Connor Hodge.
Christian Academy of Louisville's Connor Hodge. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-8. Voting closes on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

1. Lance Allred, sr., Royal (Washington) football

Allred accounted for seven total touchdowns — six rushing, one passing — as Royal captured its fifth straight Class 1A title by defeating Seton Catholic, 61-28. Allred completed 15 of 21 passes for 200 yards while carrying it 21 times for 203 yards. 

2. Noah Bendinger, sr., Corner Canyon (Utah) basketball

Bendinger, a Boise State signee, made six 3-pointers en route to 31 points in a 79-53 win over North Broward (Florida). 

3. Jayvan Boggs, sr., Cocoa (Florida) football

Boggs, a four-star Florida State signee, had 17 catches for 378 yards — a new Florida single-game record — and three touchdowns in a 31-21 victory over Cardinal Mooney. 

4. Rowan Carmichael, sr., Avonworth (Pennsylvania) basketball

Carmichael had 34 points as Avonworth edged Academy, 89-82.

5. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) football

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis.
Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curtis accounted for six total touchdowns — four rushing, two passing — as Nashville Christian captured the Division II-A title with a 49-21 win over Columbia Academy.

6. Jacob David, so., Rock Canyon (Colorado) basketball

David hit five 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in a 62-57 win over Herriman (Utah). 

7. Jayden Davis, sr., Chartiers Valley (Pennsylvania) basketball

Davis erupted for 41 points in an 83-54 victory over Laurel Highlands. 

8. Landon Duckworth, jr., Jackson (Alabama) football

Duckworth completed 14 of 17 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns as Jackson smashed Cherokee County, 69-6, for the Class 4A title. 

9. Isaac Ellsworth, jr., Uniontown (Pennsylvania) basketball

In his first varsity start, Ellsworth had 37 points in an 81-65 victory over Thomas Jefferson.

10. Braylon Frantz, jr., St. Clair (Michigan) basketball

Frantz netted 31 points in a 54-42 win over Fraser. 

11. Dane Hatfield, sr., Hoover (West Virginia) football

Hatfield ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-12 victory over top-seeded Princeton. 

12. Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) football

Marquise Henderson.
Marquise Henderson. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henderson scored four total touchdowns as Belton-Honea Path defeated Mountain View Prep, 30-22, for the Class AAA Upper State championship. The four-star Clemson signee ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 64 yards and a TD and returned a fumble to the end zone. 

13. Hank Hendrix, so., Boerne (Texas) football

Hendrix completed 24 of 29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns as Boerne survived a shootout with Miller, 65-50.

14. Connor Hodge, sr., Christian Academy Of Louisville (Kentucky) football

Hodge, an East Carolina signee, accounted for six total touchdowns — four rushing, two passing — in a 42-21 win over Union County that clinched the Class 3A championship. 

15. Luke Jockel, so., Midview (Ohio) basketball

Jockel buried 10 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as Midview took down Oberlin, 74-58. 

16. Mick Johnson, sr., Bonner-Prendergast (Pennsylvania) football

Johnson ran for 111 yards and four touchdowns while recording seven tackles on defense as Bonner-Prendergast downed Lampeter-Strasburg, 40-14, for the Class 4A state title. 

17. Jacob Marquez, sr., Miami Gulliver Prep (Florida) basketball

Marquez scored a career-high 40 points — including a game-winning full-court shot at the buzzer — as Miami Gulliver Prep stunned St. Petersburg in overtime, 93-92. The senior also recorded eight assists and three steals.

18. Jayden McCaster, jr., DeSmet (Missouri) football

McCaster compiled 238 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as DeSmet defeated Nixa, 35-20, for the Class 6 title.

19. Amare Oba, jr., Basic (Nevada) basketball

Oba exploded for 42 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-65 victory over Chaparral. 

20. Bradley Richards, sr., Muskegon Catholic Central (Michigan) basketball

Richards tallied 35 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in a 74-39 win over Hesperia. 

21. Bryson Roland, sr., La Vega (Texas) football

Roland carried it 22 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-30 win over Sealy. 

22. Teagan Scott, jr., South Salem (Oregon) basketball

Scott, an Oregon State baseball commit, had 36 points in an 83-61 victory over Roseburg. 

23. Kee’Ran Stokes, so., Maumee Valley Country Day (Ohio) basketball

Stokes poured in 40 points as Maumee Valley Country Day defeated Scott, 66-40.

24. Keylan Syam, sr., McCallie (Tennessee) football

McCallie's Keylan Syam.
McCallie's Keylan Syam. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Syam had 34 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining — as McCallie rallied to defeat Baylor, 27-21, in the Division II Class AAA state championship game. McCallie trailed 21-0 in the second quarter. 

25. Jahmir Torres, sr., King/Drew (California) football

Torres did all he could in a 35-34 Division 6-AA Southern California Regional final loss to Portola, tallying three touchdown catches, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. 

26. Jordan Walker, sr., Bryant (Arkansas) football

Walker ran for 155 yards, passed for 122 yards and accounted for all four of Bryant’s touchdowns in a 28-23 Class 7A state championship game victory over Bentonville. 

27. Kelvin Washington, sr., Longview (Texas) football

Washington had 32 carries for 298 yards and five touchdowns as Longview stunned DeSoto, 50-14.

28. Jackson Whitaker, jr., Liberty (Washington) basketball

Whitaker erupted for 35 points as Liberty downed Renton, 73-46. 

29. Luke Wright, sr., Boulder City (Nevada) basketball

Wright had 31 points and five steals in a 67-57 win over Sloan Canyon. 

— 

Published
