Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/19/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 12-18. Voting closes on Monday, May 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brady Anderson, sr., Canyon View (Utah) baseball
Anderson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while working six strong innings on the mound as Canyon View captured the program’s first state title with a 7-4 victory over Juab. Canyon View swept the three-game Class 3A championship series.
2. Le’ezra Brown, sr., Dudley (North Carolina) track
Brown brought home four gold medals at the Class 3A state championships. He placed first in the 100 meters (10.42 seconds), 110 hurdles (13.25, breaking his own meet record) and 300 hurdles (36.49) while running a leg of Dudley’s winning 4X100 relay team that finished in 40.84.
3. Kaleb Burroughs, sr., West Florence (South Carolina) track
Burroughs earned gold medals in the 800 (1:49.64), 1,600 (4:18.18) and javelin (184 feet, 4 inches) at the AAAAA Division 2 state championships. His 800 time — a new South Carolina state record — ranks sixth nationally this season.
4. Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa (Missouri) track
Cantwell, a Miami football commit, set the national high school record in the shot put at the Class 5 District 6 championships with a top throw of 74-9.25. Cantwell also won the discus at 187-7.
5. Angel Cervantes, sr., Warren (California) baseball
Cervantes, a UCLA signee, threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 shutout of Redondo Union.
6. Cy Chrisman, jr., Maple Mountain (Utah) baseball
Chrisman went 3 for 4 with two homers and seven RBIs in an 11-1 win over Skyline. Chrisman is committed to Oklahoma State.
7. Uli Fernsler, sr., Novi (Michigan) baseball
Fernsler took a perfect game into the seventh inning in a 3-0 victory over Northville. The TCU signee surrendered one hit with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
8. Michael Kpomassy, sr., East Moline (Illinois) track
Kpomassy broke his own school record in the shot put with a winning throw of 66-7 at the WB6 championships. The mark ranks seventh nationally this season.
9. Jake Lodgek, sr., Mainland Regional (New Jersey) baseball
Lodgek, a Miami signee, tossed a five-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 4-0 shutout of Haddonfield in the Diamond Classic title game.
10. Hunter Loesch, sr., Corvallis (Montana) track
Loesch, a Montana commit, broke his own school record in the javelin with a throw of 219-11 — the top mark in the country this year — at the Western A Divisional championships.
11. Mason Morris, sr., Putnam County (Missouri) baseball
Morris struck out 22 batters in 8 1/3 shutout innings as Putnam County earned a 1-0 victory over Green City. Morris allowed two hits and didn’t walk a batter.
12. Evan Noonan, sr., Dana Hills (California) track
Noonan, a Stanford signee, set a new Division 3 state record in the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:03.71 at the Southern Section championships.
13. Erik Swenson, sr., Scarborough (Maine) baseball
Swenson, a Maine signee, threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 shutout of Gorham.
14. Colby Weber, sr., Shaler (Pennsylvania) baseball
Weber, an East Carolina signee, tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Shaler blanked Montour, 8-0.
—
