Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (9/1/2025)

1. Sloan Baker, jr., West Linn (Oregon) football
In his first varsity start, Baker completed 19 of 22 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns while running for 84 more yards as West Linn trounced Hawaii power Kamehameha, 48-21.
2. Tradon Bessinger, sr., Davis (Utah) football
Bessinger, a Boise State commit, completed 30 of 40 passes for 423 yards with seven touchdowns in a 49-34 victory over Mountain Ridge.
3. Demare Dezeurn, jr., Palisades (California) football
Dezeurn had 13 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-34 win over Harvard-Westlake.
4. Abdul Eliwa, sr., Salisbury (North Carolina) soccer
Eliwa scored twice as Salisbury blanked Lexington, 7-0.
5. Collin Gardner, jr., Whitmore (Michigan) soccer
Gardner set a new Lincoln County single-game record with seven goals in an 11-3 victory over Ypsilanti Lincoln.
6. Forrest Giard, sr., Brookings (South Dakota) soccer
Giard scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-2 win over Watertown.
7. Kaydin Jones, sr., Jenks (Oklahoma) football
Jones, an Oklahoma State commit, finished with 208 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns in a 51-7 rout of Edmond Santa Fe.
8. Hayden Marshall, sr., Pinkerton Academy (New Hampshire) soccer
Marshall had five goals as Pinkerton Academy cruised by Manchester Central, 7-1.
9. Luke McBride, sr., Lake Travis (Texas) football
McBride completed 25 of 37 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Arlington Martin.
10. Jaron Morris, sr., Brandeis (Texas) football
Morris ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns as Brandeis edged rival O’Connor, 42-38.
11. Jaiden Newton, so., McGuffey (Pennsylvania) soccer
Newton recorded four goals in a 4-0 shutout of Steel Valley.
12. Moyo Odebunmi, jr., Cleveland (California) football
Odebunmi ran for 303 yards and finished with five total touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving, one kick return — as Cleveland trounced Arleta, 70-37.
13. Jeramiah Ssettimba, sr., Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) football
Ssettimba threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns while running for 73 yards and another TD in a 35-14 win over Arkansas’ Springdale Har-Ber.
14. Sami Terra, jr., Shaker (North Carolina) soccer
Terra netted his first career hat trick in a 5-0 shutout of Albany.
15. Jason Todd, sr., Mobile Christian (Alabama) football
Todd had 33 carries for 347 yards and scored five total touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving, one kick return — as Mobile Christian took down Presbyterian Christian, 45-35.
16. Jett Thomalla, sr., Millard South (Nebraska) football
Thomalla, an Alabama commit, fired five touchdown passes in a 49-7 thrashing of Nevada’s Arbor View.
17. Fisher Watson, jr., Whitney (Texas) football
Watson accounted for six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — in a 63-34 win over Mart.
