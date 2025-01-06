Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Voting closes on Monday, Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Hamiley Arenas, fr., Notre Dame (California) basketball
Arenas had 28 points and nine rebounds as Notre Dame fell to Dos Pueblos, 64-51.
2. Audrey Ball, sr., Garber (Michigan) basketball
Ball was unstoppable in a 49-31 rivalry victory over Glenn, putting up 25 points and 25 rebounds.
3. Rylie Cother, sr., Jackson County Central (Minnesota) basketball
Cother scored 44 points — 32 in the opening half — as Jackson County Central took down Belle Plaine, 89-70.
4. Caroline Eaglin, sr., Newport Central Catholic (Kentucky) basketball
Eaglin, a Northern Kentucky signee, poured in 37 points as Newport Central Catholic defeated Ryle, 69-61.
5. Neleigh Gessert, sr., Millard West (Nebraska) basketball
Gessert buried nine 3-pointers en route to 35 points in a 72-58 victory over Millard North. Gessert is a Creighton signee.
6. Sarah Gordon, sr., Vestavia Hills (Alabama) basketball
Gordon netted her 2,000th career point in a 41-26 win over Hartselle. The Penn commit notched 17 points and three blocks in the game.
7. Brooke Larsen, sr., Lewis Central (Iowa) basketball
Larsen recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 37-15 win over Glenwood. During the game, The South Dakota State signee crossed the 1,000 career points mark.
8. Khalia Lewis, so., Our Lady of Mercy Academy (New Jersey) basketball
Lewis had 33 points — a new school record — and 10 boards in a 75-48 victory over Williamstown.
9. Jada Lynch, jr., St. Rose (New Jersey) basketball
Lynch scored a career-high 40 points as St. Rose stunned Red Bank Catholic, 61-54.
10. Lily Milewski, sr., Conwell-Egan Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Milewski had 26 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — and 15 rebounds in a 57-27 rout of Archbishop Ryan.
11. Aliyahna Morris, sr., Etiwanda (California) basketball
Morris, a Cal signee, tallied 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 79-56 victory over Carondelet.
12. Avery Morris, so., Allen County-Scottsville (Kentucky) basketball
Morris netted 42 points — a new career high — in a 70-53 win over Glasgow.
13. Taylee Phelps, jr., Freeman (Washington) basketball
Phelps scored 46 of her team’s 59 points in a 59-41 victory over Warden.
14. Kira Reynolds, sr., South Bend Washington (Indiana)
Reynolds had a stat line for the ages in an 85-12 win over New Prairie, tallying 14 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks. Reynolds is a Purdue signee.
15. Francesca Schiro, sr., Hillsborough (New Jersey) basketball
Schiro had 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals in an 84-67 win over Voorhees. She became Hillsborough’s all-time leading scorer — boy or girl — in the victory. Schiro has 1,594 career points and counting.
16. Jordanna Schrecker, sr., New Dorp (New York) basketball
Schrecker, a Sacred Heart signee, poured in 43 points as New Dorp ran by Martin Luther King, 106-33. It was Schrecker’s second consecutive 43-point game.
17. Amaya Stewart, sr., Wyomissing (Pennsylvania) basketball
Stewart erupted for a school-record 37 points as Wyomissing downed Twin Valley, 61-33.
18. Mackenzie Teevan, sr., Holmdel (New Jersey) basketball
Teevan, a Holy Cross signee, had 37 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-33 victory over Toms River North.
19. Ruby Theberge, so., Canton (Connecticut) basketball
Theberge recorded a double-double with 36 points — a new career-high — and 11 rebounds in a 57-42 win over Sports Medical Science Academy.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports