Mitty, McKenna Woliczko outlast Clackamas, Jazzy Davidson in Instant Nike Tournament of Champions classic
Well, that lived up to all the hype.
McKenna Woliczko scored a career high 38 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) upended Oregon power Clackamas, 83-77 in overtime of a Nike Tournament of Champions quarterfinal matchup at Skyline Prep High School in Phoenix (Ariz.).
Woliczko, a 6-foot-2 junior wing, got the better — barely — of senior Jazzy Davidson, a 6-1 senior headed to USC, who had 35 points.
Both players were selected to SBLive's preseason High School on SI 6 All-American team, meaning they are considered two of the top six players in the country regardless of grade.
Ze'Ni Patterson had 14 points and Tierra McCarthy chipped in 10 for the Monarchs (6-0), who also got a combined 19 points by Emma Cook, Devin Cosgriff and Maliya Hunter. Clackamas dropped to 2-1. Mitty entered the tournament ranked No. 6 in the country and Clackamas was an honorable mention.
Davidson had 35 and made two free throws to send the game into overtime. Cosgriff, a 5-10 junior forward who transferred from Bishop O'Dowd-Oakland to Mitty after last season, made life tough on the 6-1 Davidson in overtime. Cosgriff, a 4-star recruit, is ranked the No. 46 junior in the country by ESPN.
In overtime, Mitty controlled the tempo, continued to pound the ball inside and also defended the 3-point well, said Monarchs' coach Sue Phillips, who was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame last April.
"It was definitely a terrific game to beon the sideline coaching," Phllips said. "I've got to imagine the fans were thoroughly entertained."
Both teams won first-round games of the Vincent Cannizzaro Division on Wednesday, Mitty defeated George Rogers Clark (Ky.) and Clackamas upended Princeton (Ohio), 66-41.
Mitty advances to Friday's semifinals against the winner of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Bishop MacNamara (Md.).
