Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Dec. 23-29?

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 23-29. Voting closes on Monday, Jan. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates

1. Ashlee Albright, sr., Keystone (Pennsylvania) basketball

Albright scored 17 of her 27 points in the second half as Keystone edged Kane, 49-43. 

2. Kamilla Basyrova, fr., Valencia (California) basketball

Basyrova tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 63-36 rout of Arleta. Just before Christmas, the freshman scored 40 points in a loss to St. Joseph. 

3. Laney Cahoon, sr., Orangeville (Illinois) basketball

Cahoon had 39 points — a new career-high — in a 61-49 victory over Sycamore. 

4. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball

Chavez exploded for 53 points as Monterey opened the Caprock Texas Classic with an 89-35 rout of Pampa. The five-star senior starred all tournament for Monterey. 

5. Olivia Chrzan, sr., Monson (Massachusetts) basketball

Chrzan netted 35 points in a 58-43 loss to Hampshire Regional. 

6. Daisy Daugherty, jr., Roxana (Illinois) basketball

Daugherty hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in a 45-39 win over Chicago Hope Academy. 

7. Addie Deal, sr., Mater Dei (California) basketball

Deal, an Iowa signee, shined with 27 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists as Mater Dei blew by Oakland Tech, 91-25.

8. Olivia Gicking, so., Marple Newtown (Pennsylvania) basketball

Gicking made nine three-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points in a 59-47 win over Springfield. 

9. Maddyn Greenway, jr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball

Greenway had 36 points as Providence Academy improved to 10-0 on the season with a 66-59 win over Hopkins. Greenway is committed to Kentucky.

10. Macy Groharing, jr., Byron (Illinois) basketball

Groharing led the way with 27 points as Byron downed Rock Island Alleman, 62-49. 

11. Caitlyn Holmes, sr., Ellet (Ohio) basketball

Holmes, a Kent State signee, scored 36 points in a 70-68 loss to Streetsboro. 

12. Nyemah King, sr., Lakewood (California) basketball

King tallied 38 points in a 65-59 win over El Dorado. 

13. Addi Mack, sr., Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) basketball

Mack moved into the No. 2 spot on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list in a 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Maryland signee had 36 points in the game and put up 30 more the next day in a 71-39 victory over Stewartville. She has 4,026 points for her prep career. 

14. Zoe Mesuch, sr., Wallkill (New York) basketball

Mesuch netted 38 points in a 74-58 win over Highland. 

15. Tori Oehrlein, jr., Crosby-Ironton (Minnesota) basketball

Oehrlein, a Minnesota commit, had 32 points in an 87-69 victory over Southwest Christian. 

16. Taylee Phelps, jr., Freeman (Washington) basketball

Phelps put up 29 points as Freeman blew by Kellogg, 64-31. 

17. Kate Schat, sr., Cardinal Newman (California) basketball

Schat made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lift Cardinal Newman over JSerra, 54-53. The senior finished with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists.

18. Mia Semioli, sr., Chatham (New Jersey) basketball

Semioli netted 28 points — including the 1,000th of her Chatham career — in a 52-40 win over Oak Knoll.

19. Sidney Smith, jr., Roselle Park (New Jersey) basketball

Smith erupted for 43 points — the most for a New Jersey girl this season — in a 61-57 victory over Carteret. 

20. Tyarah Woody, sr., Highlands (Pennsylvania) basketball

Woody poured in 33 points as Highlands defeated Southmoreland, 67-50. 

