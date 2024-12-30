Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
1. Ashlee Albright, sr., Keystone (Pennsylvania) basketball
Albright scored 17 of her 27 points in the second half as Keystone edged Kane, 49-43.
2. Kamilla Basyrova, fr., Valencia (California) basketball
Basyrova tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 63-36 rout of Arleta. Just before Christmas, the freshman scored 40 points in a loss to St. Joseph.
3. Laney Cahoon, sr., Orangeville (Illinois) basketball
Cahoon had 39 points — a new career-high — in a 61-49 victory over Sycamore.
4. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez exploded for 53 points as Monterey opened the Caprock Texas Classic with an 89-35 rout of Pampa. The five-star senior starred all tournament for Monterey.
5. Olivia Chrzan, sr., Monson (Massachusetts) basketball
Chrzan netted 35 points in a 58-43 loss to Hampshire Regional.
6. Daisy Daugherty, jr., Roxana (Illinois) basketball
Daugherty hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in a 45-39 win over Chicago Hope Academy.
7. Addie Deal, sr., Mater Dei (California) basketball
Deal, an Iowa signee, shined with 27 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists as Mater Dei blew by Oakland Tech, 91-25.
8. Olivia Gicking, so., Marple Newtown (Pennsylvania) basketball
Gicking made nine three-pointers en route to a career-high 33 points in a 59-47 win over Springfield.
9. Maddyn Greenway, jr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Greenway had 36 points as Providence Academy improved to 10-0 on the season with a 66-59 win over Hopkins. Greenway is committed to Kentucky.
10. Macy Groharing, jr., Byron (Illinois) basketball
Groharing led the way with 27 points as Byron downed Rock Island Alleman, 62-49.
11. Caitlyn Holmes, sr., Ellet (Ohio) basketball
Holmes, a Kent State signee, scored 36 points in a 70-68 loss to Streetsboro.
12. Nyemah King, sr., Lakewood (California) basketball
King tallied 38 points in a 65-59 win over El Dorado.
13. Addi Mack, sr., Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Mack moved into the No. 2 spot on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list in a 79-75 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Maryland signee had 36 points in the game and put up 30 more the next day in a 71-39 victory over Stewartville. She has 4,026 points for her prep career.
14. Zoe Mesuch, sr., Wallkill (New York) basketball
Mesuch netted 38 points in a 74-58 win over Highland.
15. Tori Oehrlein, jr., Crosby-Ironton (Minnesota) basketball
Oehrlein, a Minnesota commit, had 32 points in an 87-69 victory over Southwest Christian.
16. Taylee Phelps, jr., Freeman (Washington) basketball
Phelps put up 29 points as Freeman blew by Kellogg, 64-31.
17. Kate Schat, sr., Cardinal Newman (California) basketball
Schat made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to lift Cardinal Newman over JSerra, 54-53. The senior finished with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists.
18. Mia Semioli, sr., Chatham (New Jersey) basketball
Semioli netted 28 points — including the 1,000th of her Chatham career — in a 52-40 win over Oak Knoll.
19. Sidney Smith, jr., Roselle Park (New Jersey) basketball
Smith erupted for 43 points — the most for a New Jersey girl this season — in a 61-57 victory over Carteret.
20. Tyarah Woody, sr., Highlands (Pennsylvania) basketball
Woody poured in 33 points as Highlands defeated Southmoreland, 67-50.
