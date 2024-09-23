Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Athlete of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Each week during the fall sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best high school performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-22. Voting closes on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11:59 (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLive/SI National High School Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Terence Allen, sr., Kellenberg Memorial (New York) boys soccer
Allen netted a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Barrington.
2. Ava Bianchini, sr., Woodland (Connecticut) volleyball
Bianchini had 24 kills, 18 digs, four aces and a block in a four-set victory over Wolcott.
3. Kash Cobb, sr., Weiser (Idaho) football
Cobb piled up 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 70-45 win over Pendleton.
4. Marquise Davis, sr., Cleveland Heights (Ohio) football
Davis, a Kentucky commit, ran for 339 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in a 35-27 loss to Mentor.
5. Slayden Dickinson, jr., Canadian (Texas) football
Dickinson carried it 36 times for 367 yards and seven touchdowns as Canadian outlasted Muleshoe, 74-67.
6. Ella Grupe, sr., Greenville (New York) girls soccer
Grupe netted three goals — including the 100th of her Greenville career — in a 12-0 shutout of Lansingburgh.
7. Brady Hart, jr., Cocoa (Florida) football
Hart did all he could in a 54-51 loss to Venice, throwing for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Hart is committed to Michigan.
8. Jacob Janecek, jr., Lovejoy (Texas) football
Janecek accounted for eight total touchdowns in a 66-62 victory over Anna. The junior threw for 311 yards and six touchdowns while running for 133 yards and a pair of scores on 16 carries.
9. Elliott Larner, sr., DeWitt (Michigan) football
Larner ran for 279 yards — a new DeWitt single-game record — and five touchdowns in a 70-63 win over Hurricane. He also threw a pair of TDs.
10. Wilson Medina, sr., Sherwood (Oregon) football
Medina had 18 carries for 363 yards and four touchdowns as Sherwood fell to Tualatin, 55-35.
11. Luca Moore, jr., Anacortes (Washington) football
Moore had eight tackles (two for loss) and three interceptions — including a pick-six — as Anacortes shut out Bellingham, 49-0.
12. Omar Muhammad, sr., North Hollywood (California) football
Muhammad ran for 282 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Arleta.
13. Adam Nunes, sr., South Park (New York) football
Nunes rushed for 593 yards — a New York single-game record — and seven touchdowns in a 58-28 victory over Iroquois.
14. Lola Pepper, jr., Warsaw (Indiana) girls soccer
Pepper netted three first-half goals in a 3-2 win over Culver Academy.
15. Matt Ponatoski, jr., Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) football
Ponatoski completed 18 of 25 passes for 321 yards and six touchdowns as Archbishop Moeller downed rival St. Xavier, 45-37.
16. Julia Reaser, sr., Open Door Christian (Ohio) volleyball
Reaser recorded eight service aces in a straight-sets win over First Baptist.
17. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville (Texas) football
Russell, an Alabama commit, completed 18 of 23 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-17 victory over Waxahachie.
18. Peyton Sasse, sr., Lincoln (Illinois) volleyball
Sasse tallied her 1,025th career kill — a new Lincoln all-time record — in a straight sets win over Springfield.
19. Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania) football
Saunders threw for 244 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-7 rout of Carlisle. The Kentucky commit is tied with Alex Erby for the most career touchdown passes in Pennsylvania history at 176.
20. Carson Stebbins, sr., Oregon (Wisconsin) boys soccer
Stebbins scored a career-best four goals as Oregon shut out Milton, 6-0.
21. Samuel Stockett, jr., Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi) football
Stockett completed 22 of 30 passes for 433 yards and six touchdowns as Madison-Ridgeland Academy routed defending Class 7A state champion Oak Grove, 51-13.
22. Erick Stubbs, sr., Bell (California) football
Stubbs piled up 280 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 36-13 victory over South East.
23. Viliami Tapa’atoutai, jr., Woods Cross (Utah) football
Woods Cross leaned on Tapa’atoutai in a 50-34 win over Viewmont. The junior back carried it 43 times for 271 yards and six touchdowns.
24. Nathan Whitwell, sr., Batavia (Illinois) football
Whitwell was a workhorse in a 45-21 win over Charles North, running for 264 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries.
25. Mark Wiepert, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) football
Wiepert, an Oregon State baseball commit, completed 25 of 37 passes for 365 yards and seven touchdowns in a 56-34 victory over Sunset.
—
