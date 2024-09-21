5-star Oregon Ducks commit erupts for 2 TDs in Texas high school football game
Dakorien Moore, the nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver prospect, is living up to every bit of the hype in a Texas high school football game on Friday night.
The 5-star Oregon Ducks commit flashed his elite speed as he caught two long touchdown passes in the first half of a lopsided district opener with Waxahachie. The Panthers lead 20-14 at halftime.
With 4:12 left in the first quarter, Moore caught a pass in the middle of the defense and jetted past a sea of Waxahachie jerseys for a 38-yard catch-and-score. Video of that play can be seen here.
Moore's second TD catch came a play after Duncanville forced a turnover on downs midway through the second quarter. Russell hit Moore for a 29-yard strike as Duncanville took a 20-7 lead.
In Duncanville's Week 3 nationally ranked thriller win over St. Frances Academy last Friday, Moore was the focus of the defense, and him being blanketed by covergae most of the night allowed three-star Panthers wideouts Zachery Turner and Ayson Theus to shine.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound combination track star is the nation's consensus top-rated receiver for a reason.
Moore is widely seen as the most talented wideout in a state loaded with pass-catching talent. As a junior, he helped lead Duncanville to its second consecutive UIL 6A Division I state football championship catching for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.
Duncanville (2-0) is the No. 4 ranked team in the country and opened the season with wins over Texas 5A power South Oak Cliff and its statement comeback win against SFA at home in Week 3.
