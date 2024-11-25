Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/25/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Nov. 18-24. Voting closes on Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Danny Alfieri, sr., Kirtland (Ohio) football
Alfieri had 23 carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 rout of Dalton.
2. Sawyer Anderson, sr., Parish Episcopal (Texas) football
Anderson, a Purdue commit, completed 16 of 27 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while running for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as Parish Episcopal edged Prestonwood Christian, 61-55. During the win, Anderson became the fourth player in Texas high school history to surpass 14,000 career passing yards.
3. LaMarcus Bell, jr., Lake Oswego (Oregon) football
Bell ran for 258 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries as Lake Oswego punched its ticket to the Class 6A title game with a 33-24 win over Central Catholic.
4. Christian Collins, sr., Notre Dame Academy (Wisconsin) football
Collins had 39 carries for 408 yards — a new Wisconsin state championship game record — and five touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Catholic Memorial that clinched the Division 3 title.
5. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) football
Curtis completed 21 of 29 passes for 235 yards and six touchdowns as Nashville Christian blew by Jackson Christian, 62-34.
6. Brody Dawyot, jr., Glenvar (North Carolina) football
Dawyot passed for 339 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Floyd County. The junior also recorded two sacks on defense.
7. Elijah Faulkner, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) football
Faulkner ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns as Pittsburgh Central Catholic blew by State College, 41-19.
8. Siaki Fekitoa, jr., Bountiful (Utah) football
Fekitoa turned 35 carries into 255 yards and four touchdowns — including the game-winning score with 19 seconds remaining — as Bountiful claimed the Class 5A state title with a 42-35 win over Roy.
9. Tristian Gentry, sr., Stephenville (Texas) football
Gentry, a four-star Texas Tech commit, caught 14 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Hereford.
10. Julius Gillick, sr., Edison (California) football
Gillick, a Montana commit, ran for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Vista Murrieta.
11. Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama) football
Henderson, a four-star Alabama commit, had 21 carries for 318 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-20 win over Georgiana.
12. Julian Lewis, sr., Carrollton (Georgia) football
Lewis threw for 269 yards and four touchdowns as Carrollton routed Valdosta, 49-13. The four-star quarterback recently flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado.
13. Jordan McKinney, sr., Carter (California) football
McKinney ran for 283 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-48 win over Wilson.
14. Ryan Meagher, sr., Minneota (Minnesota) football
Meagher carried it 22 times for 290 yards and six touchdowns — a new Prep Bowl record — as Minneota earned a 70-22 victory over Springfield in the Class A championship game.
15. Brady Quinn, fr., First Baptist (Florida) football
Quinn threw for 320 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Benjamin.
16. Deshonne Redeaux, jr., Oaks Christian (California) football
Redeaux ran for 238 yards and five touchdowns as Oaks Christian fell to Murrieta Valley in overtime, 55-52.
17. Deondrae Riden Jr., sr., DeSoto (Texas) football
Riden Jr. had 32 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns as DeSoto blew by Wylie East, 51-17. The four-star Texas A&M commit is DeSoto’s all-time leading rusher with 4,034 career yards.
18. Jayden Sellers, sr., South Florence (South Carolina) football
Sellers scored five total touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Hilton Head Island. The South Carolina commit had 12 carries for 227 yards and four scores while catching three passes for 105 yards and a TD.
19. Ja’Quan Thomas, jr., William Floyd (New York) football
Thomas ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns as William Floyd blasted Ward Melville, 34-6, for the Suffolk I title.
20. Angel Valenzuela, jr., Mountain View (Oregon) football
Valenzuela had 23 carries for 230 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-17 win over West Albany.
21. Daniel White, jr., Half Hollow Hills East (New York) football
White ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries as Half Hollow Hills East defeated East Islip, 41-14, for the the program’s first Suffolk Division II title.
22. Mark Wiepert, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) football
Wiepert threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 158 yards and a score and caught a 26-yard TD as Wilsonville edged Silverton, 32-29. Wiepert is committed to Oregon State for baseball.
23. Reed Woerner, sr., Northwest United (Connecticut) football
Woerner picked off three passes in the second half and returned two for touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Cheney Tech. The senior also had a kick return touchdown.
24. Amadre Wooden, jr., Batesburg-Leesville (South Carolina) football
Wooden ran for a school-record 334 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Andrew Jackson.
25. Alijah Woods, so., Reeltown (Alabama) football
Woods scored a touchdown in four different ways as Reeltown downed Cottonwood, 42-20. The sophomore had a rushing TD, receiving TD, kick return TD and a 73-yard fumble return off a screen pass he blew up.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports