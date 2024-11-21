DeSoto vs. Wylie East: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
DeSoto (9-2), the two-time defending Class 6A Division II state champion, continues its chase for a three-peat against Wylie East (10-1) as the Area round of the Texas high school football playoffs kicks off Thursday, November 21.
The Eagles opened the postseason last week with a 63-6 rout of Shoemaker while Wylie East edged Forney, 35-28.
Thursday’s winner advances to face Tomball or Willis next week in the Regionals round.
Keep up with the DeSoto vs. Wylie East game with live updates, in-game analysts and big play highlights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at McKinney ISD Stadium.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
(Refresh for the latest updates)
DeSoto vs. Wylie East Pregame Updates
Wylie East defensive leaders: Nash Chapman (58 total tackles, 8.5 sacks); Damon Vinson (40 total tackles, six interceptions)
DeSoto defensive leaders: Keylan Abrams (68 total tackles, five sacks); Marshall Kirven (40 total tackles, eight sacks)
Wylie East offensive leaders: Howard Fisher IV (2,384 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, one interception, 655 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns); Amarean Porter (56 catches, 946 yards, 11 touchdowns); Michael Henderson III (119 carries, 1,084 yards, 16 total touchdowns)
DeSoto offensive leaders: Kelden Ryan (2,146 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, three interceptions, 802 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns); Deondrae Riden Jr. (167 carries, 1,326 yards, 19 touchdowns); Myson Johnson-Cook (72 carries, 807 yards, 13 touchdowns); Daylon Singleton (52 receptions, 803 yards, nine touchdowns); Ethan Feaster (50 receptions, 702 yards, 11 touchdowns)
Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports