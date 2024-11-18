Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/18/2024)
1. Charlisa Barney, sr., Greenville (Mississippi) basketball
Barney had 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists as Greenville edged Ridgeland, 55-54.
2. Paige Bissell, sr., Northwestern Lehigh (Pennsylvania) soccer
Bissell scored twice — including a golden goal in double-overtime — in a 2-1 Class 2A state title game victory over Cathedral Prep.
3. Maria Bragg, jr., Severna Park (Maryland) soccer
Bragg scored a pair of second-half goals as Severna Park repeated as Class 3A state champion with a 4-0 shutout of Towson.
4. ZaMiya Bynum, fr., Queen’s Grant (North Carolina) basketball
Bynum had 28 points in a 66-23 win over Hickory Grove.
5. Lily Castle, jr., Lewis Mills (Connecticut) soccer
Castle netted two goals as Lewis Mills defeated Northwest Catholic in the Class M championship match, 2-1.
6. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez, the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, had 47 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 93-33 victory over Estacado. Later in the week, she tallied 45 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and eight steals as Monterey downed Lake Highlands, 80-41.
7. Addi Dauler, jr., Catlin Gabel (Oregon) soccer
Dauler netted three goals in a 5-0 shutout of Central Linn/East Linn Christian that secured a second straight Class 3A/2A/1A state title for Catlin Gabel. Teammate Alana Hill added two goals.
8. Hope Ernst, fr., Ramsey (New Jersey) soccer
Ernst had two goals in a 3-0 victory over Sparta. Ramsey has won back-to-back North 1, Group 2 sectional titles.
9. Carsyn Gildehaus, jr., University (Washington) soccer
Gildehaus scored four goals as University took down Mountain View, 4-1.
10. Brooklyn Loftus, fr., Sarasota Christian (Florida) soccer
Loftus had 15 saves in a 4-1 victory over Admiral Farragut.
11. Addison Massey, jr., Las Cruces (New Mexico) volleyball
Massey tallied 16 kills, 11 digs and one block as Las Cruces captured the Class 5A state title with a straight-sets win over La Cueva. It was the second consecutive state title for Las Cruces.
12. Maya McCorkle, sr., Cannon School (North Carolina) basketball
McCorkle, an East Tennessee State commit, netted her 1,000th career point in an 84-67 win over Oak City Prep.
13. Libby McLaughlin, so., Marist Catholic (Oregon) soccer
McLaughlin recorded a hat trick and an assist as Marist blanked La Grande, 5-0, in the Class 4A state title match.
14. Kayden Reyes, jr., North Sand Mountain (Alabama) basketball
Reyes had 25 points, five assists, nine steals and four rebounds in a 70-34 rout of Geraldine.
15. Molly Robertson, so., North Allegheny (Pennsylvania) volleyball
Robertson tallied 17 kills as North Allegheny defeated Cumberland Valley in four sets for its eighth consecutive state title.
16. Camryn Schaan, jr., Wilsonville (Oregon) soccer
Schaan had two goals and an assist as Wilsonville captured its fourth straight Class 5A state title with a 4-1 win over Bend.
17. Aniah Smith, sr., Avon (Indiana) basketball
Smith put up 27 points, nine steals, six assists and four rebounds as Avon blew by Terre Haute North Vigo, 80-32.
18. Jordyn Tomco, so., Sandpoint (Idaho) basketball
Tomco had 25 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 68-34 win over Bonners Ferry.
19. Alexus Wilson, sr., Paulding County (Georgia) basketball
Wilson dominated with 39 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in a 61-43 rout of Hiram.
