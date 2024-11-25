Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/25/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 18-24. Voting closes on Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Emma Albarado, jr., Parkway (Louisiana) soccer
Albarado netted three goals in an 8-0 shutout of Evangel Christian.
2. Anna Campanelli, sr., Huntley (Illinois) basketball
Campanelli, a Kent State signee, scored a career-high 32 points and had nine steals in a 53-35 win over Boylan Catholic.
3. Megan Carney, sr., Duxbury (Massachusetts) soccer
Carney recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 victory over Westborough. Duxbury went on to fall to Masconomet in the state championship match.
4. Kiera Cornman, sr., Fairport (New York) volleyball
Cornman had 33 kills as Fairport defeated Shenendehowa in four sets for the Class AAA title.
5. Megan Earnest, sr., Auburn (Virginia) volleyball
Earnest led the way with 16 kills as Auburn took down Rappahannock in three sets to win its sixth straight state title.
6. Izzy Eisbach, jr., Treynor (Iowa) basketball
Eisbach had 29 points in a 62-40 win over Nodaway Valley.
7. Maleya Giddens, jr., Assumption (Kentucky) flag football
Giddens scored three touchdowns as Assumption downed Central, 25-6, in the inaugural girls flag football league championship game. The junior was also named Kentucky Ms. Flag Football.
8. Talya Haim, so., Camino Real (California) flag football
Haim threw for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-18 victory over San Fernando. She fired three more touchdowns in the Division II championship game as Camino Real blanked Cleveland, 26-0.
9. Adelaida Ibanez-Eddy, so., Banning (California) flag football
Ibanez-Eddy caught a 20-yard touchdown in overtime and had the game-clinching interception that lifted Banning to an 18-12 victory over San Pedro in the City Section Open Division championship game.
10. Katelyn Jewell, sr., Canyon View (Arizona) flag football
Jewell threw three touchdowns as Canyon View defeated Mountain Pointe in the Class 5A title game, 34-14.
11. Mae Kordas, sr., Cathedral Catholic (California) volleyball
Kordas had 18 kills as Cathedral Catholic captured the State Open Division title with a straight-sets victory over Archbishop Mitty.
12. Claire Phillips, jr., Central Valley Christian (California) volleyball
Phillips led the way with six blocks in a straights-sets win over Monta Vista that secured the Division III title.
13. Adyra Rajan, jr., Fairmont Prep (California) basketball
Rajan hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 30 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in an 82-44 win over Santa Margarita.
14. Molly Shafer, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Iowa) basketball
Shafer recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 66-42 victory over Lynnville-Sully.
15. Kate Sheehan, jr., Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) flag football
Sheehan intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown in a 25-6 win over Leesville Road.
16. Alexis Shehan, sr., Lake Norman (North Carolina) basketball
Shehan had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as Lake Norman downed Mallard Creek, 60-52.
17. Jordan Speiser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles (Missouri) basketball
Speiser, a Kansas State signee, scored 29 points in a 61-57 win over Alton.
18. Kate Stern, sr., San Ramon Valley (California) volleyball
Stern had 42 assists in a four-set win over Centennial that clinched the Division II title.
19. Samaya Taylor-Jenkins, jr., Hamilton (Arizona) flag football
Taylor-Jenkins caught three touchdowns as Hamilton capped a perfect season with a 21-17 win over Red Mountain in the Class 6A title game.
20. Ava Travis, jr., Northridge (Ohio) basketball
Travis poured in 37 points — a new Northridge single-game record — in a 58-54 win over Highland. Travis also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
21. Izzy Wyaskett, jr., Clearfield (Utah) basketball
Wyaskett buried five 3-pointers en route to 25 points as Clearfield defeated Sky View, 55-36.
