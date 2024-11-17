Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2024)
Another week of Texas high school football is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 14-16. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, November 24, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Jaylen Anderson, jr., Pflugerville
Anderson recorded four total tackles and an interception as Pflugerville dominated Burbank, 63-13.
2. Ashton Ansley, sr., Anna
Ansley, a Louisiana Tech commit, returned an interception 89 yards to the end zone during Anna’s 45-10 victory over Colleyville Heritage.
3. Dyllon Bennett, so., Ridge Point
Bennett had 13 total tackles (3.5 for loss) in a 49-16 win over Dobie.
4. Dylan Brasher, jr., Dripping Springs
Brasher piled up 12 total tackles as Dripping Springs defeated McNeil, 49-14.
5. Kason Brooks, sr., Longview
Brooks led the way with 12 total tackles (five for loss) and three sacks in a 23-13 victory over Naaman Forest.
6. Scott Fishpaw, sr., Coppell
Fishpaw had the game-sealing interception — his first of the season — in a 35-27 win over Prosper.
7. Cade Haug, so., Kingwood
Haug tallied 18 total tackles as Kingwood edged Clear Springs, 36-35.
8. GJ Jones III, sr., Westlake
Jones III intercepted two passes as Westlake defeated Vista Ridge, 46-17.
9. Davontrae Kirkland, so., University
Kirkland had 15 total tackles in a 52-14 loss to Fort Bend Marshall.
10. Mikhail McCreary, so., Johnson
McCreary notched a pick-six and a pass breakup in Johnson’s 49-7 victory over Taft.
11. Riley O’Bannon, jr., A&M Consolidated
O’Bannon had a 42-yard pick-six that sparked A&M Consolidated in a 62-20 rout of Friendswood. O’Bannon’s interception was the first of four for the Tigers.
12. Donald Quist, sr., Allen
Quist forced two fumbles and blocked a punt as Allen smothered Lewisville, 17-3.
13. Ian Rylee, sr., Permian
Rylee intercepted a screen pass and raced 32 yards to the end zone in a 41-21 win over East Lake.
14. Alec Salazar, sr., Bishop Lynch
Salazar tallied eight total tackles with a 65-yard interception return touchdown as Bishop Lynch downed Concordia Lutheran, 35-7.
15. Elijah Suarez, jr., Van Vleck
Suarez had nine total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in a 48-41 victory over Blanco.
16. CJ Wells, sr., Sachse
Wells had two interceptions, a pass breakup and four total tackles in a 50-17 loss to Rockwall.
17. Elijah White, sr., Emerson
White picked off two passes as Emerson fell to Argyle, 41-21.
