Duncanville vs. Temple: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
The Duncanville Panthers (9-0), the No. 2 team in our national high school football rankings, kick off their postseason with a showdown against the Temple Wildcats (7-3) in Round 1 of the Texas high school football playoffs.
The winner of this bi-district matchup will face the winner of Sachse/Rockwall next week.
Texas (UIL) high school football playoff brackets
Duncanville is led by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who is rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, and five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, an Alabama commit.
Follow along here as Moore and Russell try to steer the Panthers past the Wildcats.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, November 15.
Refresh this page for live updates once the game starts.
Duncanville vs. Temple live playoff updates
Updates will be placed here after kickoff.
