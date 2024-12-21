North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 6A Division I title game
Fort Worth North Crowley Panthers (15-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m.
The Class 6A Division I finals pits a blue-blood program against an up-and-coming North Crowley team.
North Crowley is coming off a 36-34 win over Duncanville on Saturday and moved up to No. 4 in the latest SBLIVE/SI Top 25 football rankings. Westlake, meanwhile, moved up from No. 10 to No. 6 — meaning it could be one of the marquee games in the country Saturday night.
North Crowley is looking to become the first school in Fort Worth to win a title in UIL’s largest classification since Arlington Heights won in 1948.
The Panthers got four touchdown passes from North Texas signee Chris Jimerson Jr. to knock off previously unbeaten Duncanville. In the semifinals last year, Duncanville posted a 52-10 win over North Crowley.
The win vaulted North Crowley into the finals for the second time in school history. The Panthers won the Class 4A Division I title in 2003 — the school’s first-ever trip to the playoffs.
Texas (UIL) high school football 5A, 4A state championship scoreboard, recaps (12/20/2024)
Westlake enters this game as a four-time champion — which includes three straight titles from 2018 to 2020 in Class 6A Division I or II.
The Chaparrals knocked off Galena Park North Shore to prevent a fourth straight year of Duncanville vs. North Shore for the state title. Reese Wise threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another. Payton Luther added a pick-6 to help seal the 35-10 win over North Shore.
Westlake has won 14 games for the third straight year.
Fort Worth North Crowley vs. Austin Westlake, Class 6A-Division I state finals live updates
Pregame updates
First Quarter Updates
