Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-star football commit breaks multiple state records in different sport
They call him "TNT" for a reason.
There's a lot of explosiveness in the 6-foot-3, 305-pound 3-star defensive tackle from Omaha North high in Omaha, Neb. And Tyson Terry certainly brings the boom.
Enough boom that Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule beat out a host of other suitors - including Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas - to land the defensive tackle who racked up over 300 tackles in his prep career.
But when the young behemoth isn't chasing down quarterbacks for the Vikings, he's sacking opponents in singlets - 142 consecutive, in fact.
On Jan. 2, Terry, wrestling at 285, set new Nebraska Class A state wrestling records when he scored his 142nd consecutive win and 50th consecutive pin.
He broke both records by pinning Omaha Central's Levius Spencer in 56 seconds at the 3rd Annual OPS Duals in Omaha. A three-time defending state champion, Terry remains unbeaten in his high school wrestling career.
He tied the record at 141 consecutive wins and 49 pins in his final match of 2024 when he pinned Roberto Macias-Sidzyik (Creighton Prep) in 1 minute, 32 seconds on Dec. 31, in the finals of the 45th Annual Tom Dineen Invitational.
Terry swept the Invitational with four pins, needing just 3 minutes, 44 seconds to do it.
He's also dominant on the gridiron. Despite missing most of his senior season with an injury, Terry racked up 316 career tackles (48 for loss) with 17 sacks and five pass breakups and a touchdown. He also blocked a pair of field goals on special teams.
ESPN and Rivals ranked Terry the No. 5 football recruit in Nebraska and a top 50 high school defensive lineman in the country.
