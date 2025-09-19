Mater Dei vs Bishop Gorman: Live score updates from top high school football showdown - September 19, 2025
Get live game updates from the nationally-ranked matchup between the Monarchs and the Gaels
The No. 18 Mater Dei Monarchs (2-1) play the No. 2 Bishop Gorman Gaels (4-0) in a nationally ranked interstate matchup on Friday at Bishop Gorman High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT
The Gaels the the second-ranked team in High School On SI's national top-25 rankings. Mater Dei was No. 1, but the Monarchs fell to current No. 12 Centennial in a thriller last week.
Players to Watch
Mater Dei
- Mark Bowman, Sr., TE - 5-star committed to USC
- Chris Henry Jr., Sr., WR - 5-star committed to Ohio State
- Kodi Greene, Sr., OT - 5-star committed to Washington
- Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Sr., 4-star committed to Ohio State
Bishop Gorman
- Hayden Stepp, Jr., CB - 5-star uncommitted
- Jett Washington, Sr., S - 4-star committed to Oregon
- Prince Williams, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to Arizona
- Massiah Mingto, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to New Mexico
Pick 'Em
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
