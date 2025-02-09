Bergen Catholic freshman Jackson Vaughn emerging as one of nation’s top 2028 edge rushers
Jackson Vaughn has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s most promising high school football prospects.
The 2028 edge rusher from Bergen Catholic High School (NJ) stands at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and has already received 27 scholarship offers, including from Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Syracuse.
Vaughn’s dominance on the field has earned him numerous accolades, including High School on SI’s Newcomer of the Year. However, that is just one of several honors he has collected as a freshman.
Jackson Vaugn's Accolades:
FBU Freshman All American
High School On SI Freshman All Freshman
High School On SI All American Newcomer of the Year
SFC Second-Team All-Conference
NJ.com All-Non-Public First-Team Defense
Following his Newcomer of the Year award, Vaughn reflected on the recognition in an interview with High School on SI.
“To be named Newcomer of the Year is a huge honor,” Vaughn said. “I’m extremely thankful to High School on SI for recognizing me and my athletic ability, as well as the productive season I had last year. I work hard every day to develop my craft and get better. I’m truly blessed and thankful to even be mentioned in the same breath as some of the other award recipients.”
State Championship Success & Future Goals
Vaughn was instrumental in Bergen Catholic’s fourth consecutive state championship, recording a multi-sack performance in the title game.
“I feel the season overall went extremely well. Winning our fourth straight championship was a huge accomplishment,” Vaughn said. “Being a freshman playing varsity football at this elite level was definitely an adjustment, but I think I proved a lot to myself, as well as to others, about how I matched up against the best talent across the country.”
While Vaughn has already accomplished a great deal, he remains focused on improving his game and breaking records.
“I had a lot of success last season, but there’s still work to do,” he said. “My goals for next year are to bring a fifth championship back to Bergen Catholic, lead the team in sacks, and ultimately break the sack record at Bergen Catholic. I also want to be recognized as a top-10 edge rusher in the country, the No. 1 edge rusher in my class (2028), and a top-five overall player in my class.”
Pushing for Defensive Player of the Year
When asked whether he aims to earn High School on SI’s Defensive Player of the Year award next season, Vaughn didn’t hesitate.
“Simply put, ABSOLUTELY! I am definitely aiming to be DPOY for High School on SI next year, and I think it’s doable,” he said. “I will continue to stay focused, stay hungry, and work hard. Everything else will fall into place.”
Recruiting & College Preferences
With 27 offers already on the table, Vaughn is carefully considering his next steps in the recruiting process.
“I’m truly thankful for each and every offer I’ve received,” Vaughn said. “There are several schools that stand out, but the most important factor for me is finding a program where the coaches and staff are really committed to me. Outside of that, I’m looking for the right cultural fit, early playing opportunities, and a school with both strong academics and athletics. I don’t want one without the other.”
As one of the top young defensive prospects in the nation, Vaughn’s recruitment will continue to generate national attention as he prepares for his sophomore season.
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Tristen Keys is becoming a crown jewel prospect for top programs
- JellyFam's Ayomi Odetoyinbo details his decision to sign with Colgate University
- Zion Elee's commitment to Maryland could be program changing
- Louisiana QB prospect Malachi Zeigler talks recruitment, Elite 11, and future goals
- OTE star Cayden Daughtry discusses rare success at the age of 15
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App