Dominant NJ Wrestler Anthony Knox Breezes to Region Title but NJSIAA Appeal Looms on Eve of State Championship
In wrestling a reversal is worth two points. But it’s impossible to measure the impact of the reversal that Anthony Knox, Jr. experienced during an unprecedented week that saw him disqualified by the NJSIAA for the rest of the season following his role in a February 22 brawl at the District Championships at Collingswood High School.
The week started off normal enough for the three-time New Jersey state champion, considered by many to be one of the top wrestlers ever produced in the Garden State. On Saturday, February 22 the 126-pound Knox, a senior at perennial powerhouse St. John Vianney High School who’s headed to Cornell on a full scholarship this fall, dispatched of his three opponents in short order in the District 25 Tournament to gain entry into this past weekend’s State Regions. Then, chaos ensued in the stands at Collingswood High School. Below is a timeline of the turbulent week that dominated the entire New Jersey high school landscape.
Timeline of the Week
Saturday, February 22
*A brawl in the stands breaks out towards the end of the competition, involving Knox and his father, Anthony Knox, Sr., with both father and son taken out of the gym in handcuffs.
Tuesday, February 25
*NJSIAA releases a statement in the afternoon announcing that Knox has been disqualified for the rest of the season - effectively ending his high school career - for his role in the brawl according to a statement released by the organization.
*In the evening, Knox issues a statement on X thanking his supporters, adding that, “while I respect the NJSIAA’s decision, my family and I are currently reviewing our options to determine the best course of action moving forward.”
Wednesday, February 26
*Knox announces that he is suing the NJSIAA and Collingswood High School, seeking a judge to intervene after the state athletic authority disqualified him for the season on Tuesday.
Thursday, February 27
*Knox has his day in court with the lawsuit contending that Knox’s family and several of his St. John Vianney High School teammates were given the finger and heckled by West Deptford High School fans for an hour.
*Other key points stated in the lawsuit included that: Knox’s father, Anthony Sr., was assaulted in the stands, causing him to suffer a fall; Anthony Jr. had already finished his competition for the day and was sitting in the stands, both before and after his match; because there was no physical bench on either sideline, the NJSIAA should not have found Knox at fault for leaving the bench.
Friday, February 28
*Late in the afternoon, less than an hour before weigh-ins for that night's Regions,Mercer County Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels announced less that he had overturned the NJSIAA disqualification
, allowing Knox to continue his quest for a fourth straight state title by competing in the Region 7 Tournament at Lacey Township High School.
*NJSIAA releases the following statement: “The NJSIAA respects the decision of the Mercer County court; however, we strongly disagree with it. We will be appealing and considering all other options. In the meantime, Anthony Knox will be permitted to wrestle in the regional tournament under the terms of the temporary restraining order.”
*Following a first-round bye, Knox defeats No. 8 seed Charles Gold of Manchester Township, 18-1 (TF 2:32) in the Region 7 quarterfinals.
Saturday, February 28
*In Region 7 semifinals, Knox defeats No. 5-seed Michael Mirassol of Seneca High School, 17-1 (TF 2:00.)
*In Region 7 final round, Knox defeats No. 3-seed Aiden Flynn of Lacey Township High School TF (2:00.) Complete Region 7 - 126-pound bracket can be found here on nj.com.
As of now, Knox is on track to win his fourth straight state championship with the 2025 state tournament to be held in Atlantic City, NJ March 6-8. Unless the NJSIAA wins its appeal, a ruling that could preclude Knox from competing in the states.
Stay tuned.