High School

New Jersey high school football 2025 showdown announced for mid-October

Andy Villamarzo

Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #16 QB Dylan Wrona on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #16 QB Dylan Wrona on his way to scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's been already a slew of marquee high school football matchups that have been announced from the state of New Jersey and Wednesday produced one more exciting tilt to watch for come the fall.

The Zone6ix High School Football Classic announced on Wednesday a major regular season contest slated for October 11th between the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen going on the road to take on the St. Joseph Regional Green Knights.

For Don Bosco Prep, this is one of many big time matchups the Ironmen will be apart of come the 2025 season. The Ironmen have already announced that they will travel down to the Lone Star State on Aug. 29th to face the Melissa Cardinals (Texas).

The Ironmen went 8-4 last season, finishing as the state-runnerup in NJSIAA's Non-Public A classification in 2024, falling to Bergen Catholic.

Flipping over to the Green Knights, they are coming off a 6-5 campaign and ended up falling in New Jersey's Non-Public A state playoffs, 20-14, against eventual state champion Bergen Catholic.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

