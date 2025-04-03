New Jersey high school football 2025 showdown announced for mid-October
There's been already a slew of marquee high school football matchups that have been announced from the state of New Jersey and Wednesday produced one more exciting tilt to watch for come the fall.
The Zone6ix High School Football Classic announced on Wednesday a major regular season contest slated for October 11th between the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen going on the road to take on the St. Joseph Regional Green Knights.
For Don Bosco Prep, this is one of many big time matchups the Ironmen will be apart of come the 2025 season. The Ironmen have already announced that they will travel down to the Lone Star State on Aug. 29th to face the Melissa Cardinals (Texas).
The Ironmen went 8-4 last season, finishing as the state-runnerup in NJSIAA's Non-Public A classification in 2024, falling to Bergen Catholic.
Flipping over to the Green Knights, they are coming off a 6-5 campaign and ended up falling in New Jersey's Non-Public A state playoffs, 20-14, against eventual state champion Bergen Catholic.
