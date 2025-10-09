New Jersey High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 New Jersey high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-division High School On SI New Jersey Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Super Division computer rankings, Don Bosco Prep.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of October 6:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. New Providence — 5-0
2. Phillipsburg — 5-0
3. Bernards — 6-0
4. Woodbridge — 6-0
5. St. Joseph (Metuchen) — 5-0
6. Somerville — 5-1
7. Sayreville — 6-0
8. Montgomery — 5-1
9. Spotswood — 6-0
10. Bridgewater-Raritan — 5-1
11. Summit — 5-1
12. Johnson (Clark) — 4-1
13. Manville — 6-0
14. Old Bridge — 5-1
15. Voorhees — 5-1
16. Ridge — 3-2
17. Delaware Valley — 4-2
18. Piscataway — 4-2
19. Colonia — 4-2
20. Hunterdon Central — 4-2
21. Cranford — 3-3
22. St. Thomas Aquinas — 4-2
23. Dayton — 4-1
24. Governor Livingston — 3-3
25. Hillsborough — 2-4
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler — 5‑0
2. Rutherford — 5‑0
3. Wood‑Ridge — 6‑0
4. Glen Rock — 5‑1
5. Lyndhurst — 4‑2
6. Hasbrouck Heights — 4‑2
7. Becton — 4‑2
8. Garfield — 4‑2
9. Secaucus — 3‑2
10. New Milford — 4‑2
11. Park Ridge — 3‑2
12. Bogota — 4‑2
13. Cresskill — 3‑2
14. Waldwick — 3‑3
15. St. Mary — 2‑3
16. Hawthorne — 2‑4
17. Palisades Park — 1‑4
18. Weehawken — 1‑3
19. Pompton Lakes — 1‑4
20. Wallington — 1‑5
21. Manchester Regional — 1‑4
22. Saddle Brook — 0‑6
23. Elmwood Park — 1‑5
24. Lodi — 0‑6
25. North Arlington — 0‑5
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Don Bosco Prep (5-0)
2. Bergen Catholic (4-1)
3. St. Joseph Regional (4-1)
4. St. Peter's Prep (6-0)
5. Sparta (5-0)
6. Fort Lee (5-0)
7. Hanover Park (5-0)
8. Hoboken (5-0)
9. Mount Olive (5-0)
10. West Morris Central (6-0)
11. Westwood (5-1)
12. Northern Highlands (5-1)
13. Kinnelon (6-0)
14. Old Tappan (5-1)
15. Wayne Hills (5-1)
16. Wayne Valley (5-1)
17. Shabazz (4-1)
18. West Essex (4-2)
19. Belleville (5-0)
20. Indian Hills (4-1)
21. East Orange Campus (5-0)
22. North Bergen (4-1)
23. Nutley (4-2)
24. River Dell (5-1)
25. Dumont (5-1)
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Red Bank Catholic (6-0)
2. Southern Regional (6-0)
3. Manalapan (5-1)
4. Central Regional (5-1)
5. Red Bank Regional (4-1)
6. Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1)
7. Brick Memorial (4-2)
8. Neptune (5-1)
9. Holmdel (3-2)
10. Manasquan (4-1)
11. Matawan Regional (4-2)
12. Wall Township (3-2)
13. Donovan Catholic (3-3)
14. Point Pleasant Beach (4-2)
15. Pinelands Regional (4-2)
16. Middletown North (2-3)
17. Howell (3-3)
18. Monmouth Regional (4-2)
19. Shore Regional (3-2)
20. Asbury Park (3-2)
21. Brick Township (3-3)
22. Middletown South (2-4)
23. Point Pleasant Boro (2-3)
24. Toms River North (2-4)
25. Freehold Township (3-3)
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Winslow Township (4-2)
2. Washington Township (6-0)
3. Delran (5-1)
4. Burlington Township (6-0)
5. St. Augustine Prep (4-1)
6. Glassboro (6-0)
7. Cherry Hill East (6-0)
8. Burlington City (5-1)
9. Kingsway (5-1)
10. Paulsboro (6-0)
11. Atlantic City (5-1)
12. Cedar Creek (5-1)
13. Pennsauken (5-1)
14. Camden (4-2)
15. Bordentown (4-1)
16. Northern Burlington (5-1)
17. Lower Cape May (5-1)
18. Haddonfield (4-2)
19. Princeton (5-1)
20. Hopewell Valley Central (5-1)
21. Pleasantville (4-2)
22. Riverside (5-1)
23. Ewing (4-2)
24. West Deptford (5-1)
25. Steinert (5-1)
