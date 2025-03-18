High School

New Jersey High School Football: Defending New Jersey state champion Bergen Catholic announces 2025 schedule

Crusaders will face six teams that finished in final 2024 High School On SI Top 25 rankings

John Beisser

Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates defeating Don Bosco.
Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates defeating Don Bosco. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

Recently, perennial powerhouse Bergen Catholic of Oradell, N.J. announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Crusaders will play nine regular season games, beginning with a contest vs. East St. Louis High School (Illinois) in the prestigious four-team Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, N.J. on August 28.

Bergen Catholic will play one of the most difficult schedules in New Jersey as the 2025 slate features six teams who finished in the final 2024 HighSchoolonSI Top-25 Poll in Winslow Township, Don Bosco Prep, St. Joseph Regional, Delbarton, and Pope John XIII.

Below is the Crusaders’ 2025 regular season schedule.

Bergen Catholic 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 28: vs. East St. Louis HS (IL) @ Ocean City HS (NJ) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at West Boca Raton HS (FL)                                      6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Winslow Towsnhip HS (NJ)                               6:00 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Pope John XIII (NJ)                                             1:00 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Don Bosco Prep (NJ)                                           7:00 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Paramus Catholic (NJ)                                        7:00 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Delbarton (NJ)                                                      1:00 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. St. Joeseph Regional (NJ)                               1:00 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Seton Hall Prep (NJ)                                                1:00 p.m.

