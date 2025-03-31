Plainfield (N.J.) defeats nationally ranked Roosevelt (Calif.) in National High School tournament
The nation found out this week what high school basketball followers in New Jersey already knew, as nationally unranked Plainfield High School, the No. 1-ranked team in the final High School on SI New Jersey Poll, defeated Roosevelt High School from Eastvale, Calif., which was ranked No. 6 team in the High School On SI Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings.
This was a quarterfinal matchup in the eight-team Throne National High School Championship, a top annual high school basketball tournament featuring boys and girls competitions, which was put on by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE). The tournament was held March 27-29 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. with the games broadcast on NBA TV, NBA YouTube, and the NBA App.
As is the case whenever Plainfield takes to the road, the Cardinals were supported by a huge throng of fans who came out from the city. Plainfield, which has a population of 55,000, is located 30 miles from East Rutherford, making it geographically the closest team to the event.
“We have a saying in Plainfield, wherever we go, we turn into our gym. So, we turn every gym into the “”Rico,” said head coach Mike Gordon, Jr. Gordon’s comment was a nod to the Cardinals’ home gym, “The Americo “Rico” Parenti Gymnasium,” named in honor of renowned former Plainfield coach, Americo “Rico” Parenti.
With the loud Plainfield contingent spurring the Cardinals on, the pursuit of back-to-back titles at The Throne national boys basketball showcase ended in unceremonious fashion for Roosevelt as guard Micah Jordan, the son of the Plainfield head coach, one of the Garden State’s top sophomores, led the Cardinals with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in earning game MVP honors.
Plainfield's victory negated a monster game by Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, who filled the stat sheet to the tune of 32 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Burries is the High School California All-State 2025 CIF Player of the Year. Additionally, Burries is also a McDonald’s All-American, the MVP of the 2024 Throne Championship, and one of the top unsigned five-star rated prospects in the nation.
The Plainfield-Roosevelt contest was a tension-filled back and forth affair. With Plainfield clinging to a 69-67 lead thanks to a pair of clutch free throws by Gordon, the Cardinals came up with a defensive stop but then knocked the rebound out of bounds. On their ensuing possession, the Mustangs had one last gasp with 1.3 seconds remaining.
Inbounding along their own baseline those 1.3 ticks left, Burries attempted a desperation heave from beyond half court, but the shot occurred after time expired as the Cardinals and their loud fan base burst into celebration.
In the first semifinal matchup on Friday, the Cardinals, minus two keys players due to injury in Gordon and fellow guard Kami Lowery, fell to the Allen Eagles (Allen, Texas) 86-49. In the other semifinal, Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) ran past the Brennan Bears (San Antonio, Texas) 83-56.
Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) then claimed the 2025 championship, knocking off the Allen Eagles (Allen. TX) 71-68 in the title game. LI Lutheran was paced by tournament MVP, Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA great Carmelo Anthony who was in attendance all week. Kiyan Anthony poured in a game-high 25 points in the championship tile while Allen was paced by Darryn Peterson’s 22 points.
See below for the results of all games from the Throne championship. (Note: Rankings in parentheses are by The USA Today. Plainfield is the lone team that entered the tournament unranked in this poll.
Note: Plainfield completed its regular season with a 29-3 record and this record does not and will not include the results from the Throne High School National Championship. The Cardinals had to enter this tournament as an unaffiliated team as the games are not sanctioned by the NJSIAA.