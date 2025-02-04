Super Bowl LIX rosters include four former New Jersey high school football stars
The state of New Jersey will have some players that have played in state playing in Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Four players who played their high school football in the Garden State will be on the field between the rosters of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Among the biggest names you'll see on the list below of four players that come from New Jersey are Kansas City Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco (Vineland) and Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett (Ocean Township), who previously started for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Take a look below at all the names of the players that will be playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX that come from the state of New Jersey.
Kansas City Chiefs (2)
C.J. Hanson, DePaul Catholic
Isiah Pacheco, Vineland
Philadelphia Eagles (2)
Kenny Pickett, Ocean Township
Rick Lovato, Middletown South
