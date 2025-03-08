Tom Coughlin's grandson, Walker Snee, already one of New Jersey's top 2029 players
One of the best quarterbacks for this upcoming 2025 New Jersey high school football season is a player that has yet to take a varsity snap.
The 2029 quarterback Walker Snee, son of former NFL offensive lineman Chris Snee and grandson of 2-time Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin, has already made waves and will be a freshman this fall.
According to Snee's X account, he lists Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) as the high school he will be attending as a freshman come the fall of 2025-2026 school year.
With the NFL bloodlines already helping getting Snee's name out there, colleges have already begun taking notice of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller.
Snee received his first Division I offer from the University of Syracuse and if that's a sign of things to come, the quarterback is assuredly going to see a flood of many more come his way playing for the nationally-ranked Crusaders.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi