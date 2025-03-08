High School

Tom Coughlin's grandson, Walker Snee, already one of New Jersey's top 2029 players

The grandson of 2-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin plans to begin his high school career at nationally-ranked Bergen Catholic

Andy Villamarzo

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches a replay during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 26, 2010 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Packers27 24 Of Hoffman Jpg Packers27
New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches a replay during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 26, 2010 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Packers27 24 Of Hoffman Jpg Packers27 / Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the best quarterbacks for this upcoming 2025 New Jersey high school football season is a player that has yet to take a varsity snap.

The 2029 quarterback Walker Snee, son of former NFL offensive lineman Chris Snee and grandson of 2-time Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin, has already made waves and will be a freshman this fall.

According to Snee's X account, he lists Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) as the high school he will be attending as a freshman come the fall of 2025-2026 school year.

With the NFL bloodlines already helping getting Snee's name out there, colleges have already begun taking notice of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller.

Snee received his first Division I offer from the University of Syracuse and if that's a sign of things to come, the quarterback is assuredly going to see a flood of many more come his way playing for the nationally-ranked Crusaders.

