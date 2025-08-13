New Mexico All-State 2025 Preseason High School Football Team
High school football kicks off August 21 and 22 in New Mexico — that's a Thursday and Friday.
High School On SI has been breaking down the top players by position in New Mexico, including QBs, RBs, WRs, DLs, LBs and DBs. Arizona is loaded with talent, especially at the skill positions.
Before we head into the season, High School On SI has compiled one New Mexico preseason All-State team for the 2025 campaign. Of course, there are different classes, divisions, section — but the beauty of high school athletics is every program has its own weight class, so to speak.
These following athletes impact winning for their programs no matter the level, and have earned the recognition. However, that's all it is right now, just recognition. We'll see who is an All-State performer when the season is over ..
2025 NEW MEXICO PRESEASON ALL-STATE TEAM
OFFENSE
- QB - Jordan Hatch, Cleveland, Sr.
- QB - Gunnar Guardiola, Las Cruces, Sr.
- RB - Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield, Sr.
- RB - Daniel Amaro, Las Cruces, Sr.
- WR - Cayl Cox-liggins, St. Pius X, Jr.
- WR - Jacob Maldonado, Cleveland, Sr.
- WR - Tanner Montano, La Cueva, Sr.
- WR - Francisco Winnikoff, Las Cruces, Sr.
- OL - Moses Sparks Jr., Cleveland, Sr.
- OL - Alex Rivera, Lovington, Sr.
- OL - Diego Ortega, Alamogordo, Sr.
- OL - Daniel Chavez-Gonzalez, Roswell, Sr.
- OL - Emmanuel Ortega, Los Alamos, Sr.
- ATH - Michael Storms III, Valencia, Sr.
- K - Caleb Aranda, Lovington, Sr.
DEFENSE
- DL - Kalen Vanderwilt, Los Lunas, Sr.
- DL - Collin Bannister, Las Cruces, Sr.
- DL - Carlos Gamboa, Las Cruces, Sr.
- DL - Zachary Perea, Legacy Academy, Sr.
- LB - Colton McKibben, Carlsbad, Jr.
- LB - Troy Logan, Cleveland, Sr.
- LB - Mario Molinar, Bernalillo, Sr.
- LB - Kolbe Padilla, St. Pius X, Sr.
- DB - Jayden Gutierrez, Lovington, Sr.
- DB - Cayl Cox-liggins, St. Pius X, Jr.
- DB - Isaac Gomez, Las Cruces, Sr.
- DB - Ben Brousseau, Los Alamos, Jr.
- ATH - Denton Walter, Las Cruces, Jr.
- P - Nicholas Vierra, Santa Teresa, Sr.
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
