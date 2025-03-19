3-time reigning NY state champion Somers reveals 2025 football schedule
The Somers varsity football team, which has won the last three New York State Class A titles, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Tuskers kick off the new campaign with a Week 0 matchup against Iona Prep on Sept. 6. The Gaels are the defending New York State Catholic High School AAA champions.
Somers will then face Rye the following week in a rematch of the 2024 Section I Class A title game. The Tuskers beat the Garnets, 35-21, in last season’s sectional championship.
The Tuskers are coming off a 2024 season in which they went 14-0 and captured their third straight state crown. Somers defeated Whitesboro, 51-27, to bring home its fourth state title in program history.
Below is the Tuskers’ 2025 schedule:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App