Vote: Who was the 2024 New York Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of New York and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 New York Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of seven worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Miguel Iglesias, QB, Somers
Rushing for four touchdowns in the decisive Class A state championship game win over Whitesboro, the Notre Dame commit for lacrosse capped a tremendous season for Somers. The quarterback threw for over 2,000 yards and accounted for 33-plus scores through the air and numerous more on the ground.
Archie Jones, QB, Albany Christian Brothers Academy
Jones was efficient as anyone throwing the rock in the Empire State, with the junior passer completing 134-of-200 (67 percent) passes for 2,478 yards, 30 touchdowns and just one interception. The junior also rushed for 268 yards and scoring nine times on the ground.
Joseph Filardi, QB, Half Hollow Hills West
Undoubtedly one of the best seasons of any player in the state was Filardi for Half Hollow Hills West. The dual-threat quarterback got it done through the air and on the ground, with Filardi completing 137-of-209 passes for 3,115 yards, 43 touchdowns and just three picks. On the ground, the senior rushed for 1,138 yards and scored 12 times. Also played defense and made 37 tackles and an interception.
Justus Kleitz, QB, Iroquois
Kleitz set Western New York passing records and finished as the top quarterback when it came to yardage. A finalist for the Connolly Cup, the junior completed 217-of-314 passes (69 percent) for 3,234 yards and 35 touchdowns. Also rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
Adam Nunes, RB, South Park
We feel like Nunes taking a state record and having the kind of season he had was reasons enough to put his name onto this list. The running back was tremndous, rushing for 2,468 yards on just 225 carries, averaging an incredible 11 yards per carry. Nunes also played defense and made 66 tackles and picking off three passes. What will be most remembered for Nunes was his 593-yard, 7-touchdown performance against Iroquois on Sep. 19.
Crew Davis, RB, Iona Prep
One of the best junior players in all of the Northeast was Davis for Iona Prep. Davis was tremendous out of the backfield, with the 6-foot, 205-pound tailback rushing for 1,350 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns. Also out of the backfield caught 52 passes for 728 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ja'quan Thomas, RB, William Floyd
When it came to rushing yardage, no other running back rushed for as many yards as Thomas did for William Floyd. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior running back rushed for 2,608 yards on 298 attempts and scored 37 touchdowns.
