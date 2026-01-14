SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round

The 49ers are road underdogs against the Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs is in the rear view mirror, so it's time to look ahead to Divisional Round action.

Gilberto Manzano won the picks panel for the Wild Card Round, going 5-1 for +2.17 units. Can he repeat in the Divisional Round? Let's take a look at the SI writer's picks to win all four Divisional Round games.

Wild Card Round Results

NFL Divisional Round Picks

Bills vs. Broncos

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

49ers vs. Seahawks

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Texans vs. Patriots

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Rams vs. Bears

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

