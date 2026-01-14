The Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs is in the rear view mirror, so it's time to look ahead to Divisional Round action.

Gilberto Manzano won the picks panel for the Wild Card Round, going 5-1 for +2.17 units. Can he repeat in the Divisional Round? Let's take a look at the SI writer's picks to win all four Divisional Round games.

Wild Card Round Results

NFL Divisional Round Picks

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills vs. Broncos

Clare Brennan: Bills

Bills Mitch Goldich: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr: Broncos

Broncos John Pluym : Bills

: Bills Matt Verderame: Bills

Bills Iain MacMillan : Broncos

: Broncos Peter Dewey: Bills

49ers vs. Seahawks

Clare Brennan: Seahawks

Seahawks Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Seahawks Conor Orr : Seahawks

: Seahawks John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : Seahawks

: Seahawks Iain MacMillan : 49ers

: 49ers Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Texans vs. Patriots

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Patriots Mitch Goldich: Texans

Texans Gilberto Manzano : Texans

: Texans Conor Orr: Texans

Texans John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame: Patriots

Patriots Iain MacMillan: Texans

Texans Peter Dewey: Patriots

Rams vs. Bears

Clare Brennan : Rams

: Rams Mitch Goldich: Rams

Rams Gilberto Manzano : Rams

: Rams Conor Orr: Bears

Bears John Pluym: Rams

Rams Matt Verderame: Rams

Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Bears

