NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Divisional Round
The Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs is in the rear view mirror, so it's time to look ahead to Divisional Round action.
Gilberto Manzano won the picks panel for the Wild Card Round, going 5-1 for +2.17 units. Can he repeat in the Divisional Round? Let's take a look at the SI writer's picks to win all four Divisional Round games.
Wild Card Round Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 5-1 (+2.17 Units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 3-3 (-1.24 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 5-1 (+2.17 Units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 3-3 (-1.33 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 4-2 (+1.2 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 4-2 (+1.2 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 1-5 (-4.83 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 3-3 (-1.7 units)
NFL Divisional Round Picks
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills vs. Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Bills
49ers vs. Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Texans vs. Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Rams vs. Bears
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
