Former NY girls basketball players competing in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament enters the Sweet 16 today and Saturday.
A handful of former high school girls basketball players from New York are still playing in the tournament with their respective teams.
Below is a list of five players still playing in the tourney as it approaches the Elite 8.
See which former New York girls basketball players will appear in the Sweet 16.
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Guard, 6-1, Senior
The Ursuline School
Citron, an Eastchester native, has received 2024-25 first team All-ACC and All-ACC defensive team nods so far for the Irish. In 31 games this season, Citron is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 60 steals while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.
A graduate of The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, Citon averaged 26.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in her senior year. She was named the Gatorade New York Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, a McDonald’s All-American, a Jordan Brand Classic selection and the 2021 Section I Miss Basketball.
Citron finished with 2,243 points and 1,192 rebounds in her career at Ursuline.
Aubrey Griffin, UConn
Guard/Forward, 6-1, Redshirt Senior
Ossining HS
Griffin has appeared in 13 games so far for the Huskies, averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. In her career with UConn, Griffin has averaged 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds a game.
At Ossining, Griffin was a 2019 McDonald’s All-American and received Miss New York Basketball honors. She also assisted the Pride during their state championship run in the 2015-16 season.
Kayleigh Heckel, USC
Guard, 5-9, Freshman
Long Island Lutheran HS
Heckel, a Port Chester native, has made an impact during the Trojans’ postseason run. She scored 13 points in USC’s Round of 32 win over Mississippi State last weekend.
In 23 games so far for the Trojans, Heckel is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 assists per game.
At Long Island Lutheran, Heckel was ranked as the 13th-best player in the nation. She was a 2024 McDonald’s and Jordan Brand Classic All-American, and she finished with over 2,400 points and more than 500 assists for LuHi.
Reyna Scott, Oklahoma
Guard, 5-10, Junior
Nazareth HS (Brooklyn)
Scott, a New York City native, has contributed well for the Sooners. In 34 games so far this season, she is averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 assists per game.
At Nazareth, Scott averaged 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game. She’s the only player in school history to finish her career with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists and 200 steals.
Scott was a 2019 Adidas All-American and a first-team All-Catholic High School Athletic Association selection.
Amari DeBerry, Maryland
Forward, 6-6, Graduate Student
Williamsville South HS
DeBerry, a native of Williamsville, played at UConn before transferring to Maryland. She has appeared in 19 games so far for the Terrapins, averaging 2.4 points per game.
For Williamsville South, DeBerry she was the 2020 Sister Maria Mares Buffalo News Player of the Year, a 2018 and 2019 Class A all-state team selection and a 2021 McDonald’s All-American.
Notes
- Kaylene Smikle, 6-0 junior guard for Maryland, is a Farmingdale native who previously played for Rutgers. She competed with Nike EYBL program Exodus NYC but played high school basketball at Westtown High School in Pennsylvania. Smikle was the 2021-22 Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year.
