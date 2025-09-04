Investigation Finds that Minisink Valley Softball Coach Bruce Guyette Violated DASA Policy
A Dignity for All Students Act (DASA) investigation found that longtime Minisink Valley softball coach Bruce Guyette violated the policy, according to reports.
The Mid Hudson News provided information from a letter that the Minisink Valley School District recently sent to Guyette, who revealed in August that he is being inducted into the New York High School Softball Hall of Fame.
Indefinite Suspension Continues for Guyette
Guyette, who News 12 Hudson Valley reported is now being accused of harassment, has been in an indefinite suspension since the spring as Minisink Valley CSD investigated an incident that occurred in the 2025 season.
The Mid Hudson News reported in the past that Guyette was removed as coach when a parent to two of the coach’s players filed a complaint after Guyette high-fived one of the parent’s daughters following a May 7 win over Warwick and inadvertently grazed her backside with his hand.
Guyette was cleared of any Title IX claims, but the DASA investigation was ongoing at the time.
Numerous Incidents of Harassment Have Been Alleged
The school district’s letter stated that after interviewing Guyette and “many of the athletes” on various teams, the investigation revealed “numerous incidents of harassment involving a number of athletes on teams.” It also noted that the coach’s conduct “constituted a material incident(s) of harassment, bullying and/or discrimination.”
According to News 12, the DASA report was over 100 pages.
Guyette – who is also the JV girls basketball coach at Minisink Valley – responded to the letter with the belief that some of the allegations “may have been exaggerated or taken out of context,” the Mid Hudson News report noted. Guyette declined to comment more on the investigation, however, he plans to appeal Minisink CSD’s findings.
Nancy Kriz, Minisink Valley’s communications director, provided a statement to News 12:
“The district’s thorough and fair investigation has been completed. We appreciate the understanding of interested parties regarding the length of time taken in this process. Meticulous investigations take time. The involved parties have been notified. As a reminder, by law the district cannot discuss any aspect of this investigation, including the DASA report of the independent investigator, and/or its findings. Strict FERPA laws prohibit this as these laws protect the privacy of all involved. We appreciate everyone’s understanding.”
Spokesperson Claims Coach Was Not Allowed to Defend Himself
Despite the DASA investigation, Michael Siegel – Guyette’s spokesperson – said via the Mid Hudson News that the coach didn’t have a chance to defend himself.
“We waited two months during the investigation to hear from the school district, and there is no communication until they send Mr. Guyette the letter with its findings,” Siegel added. “The most interesting fact is that in the letter it states that the attorney who conducted the investigation (Megan Shedden) interviewed Mr. Guyette when in fact she never spoke to him or even contacted him.”
With 647 Wins, Guyette is 15 Shy of State's All-Time Record
Guyette has 647 career wins and has led the Warriors to 13 Section IX softball titles and two state crowns in 1992 and 1993. Guyette needs 15 wins to pass former Bay Shore coach Jim McGowan for the most softball victories in state history, according to records from NYSPHSAA.
Details on Guyette’s future as the Warriors’ softball coach has yet to be determined. The Mid Hudson News reported that Guyette will meet with Minisink Valley CSD superintendent Bruce Monahan next week.
