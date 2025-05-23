Longtime coach set to lead Glens Falls-area football program: 'I still have the fire'
John Irion has taken over a Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton football team that is looking to put its controversial 2024 season behind them.
Irion brings coaching skills that span decades, which bodes well for the Wolverines in the 2025 campaign.
“I'm just excited about the opportunity,” Irion said. “Hopefully it won't take too long to get everyone on board.”
Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton had compiled an 8-0 record last season yet still missed the Section II Class D playoffs. They were also the top-ranked team in the state as noted in an Oct. 30 poll by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
But, allegations that stemmed from an incident during an Aug. 31 team trip to a Syracuse University football game suddenly came to light.
The incident led to the cancellation of the Wolverines’ 2024 season and dashed any hopes of a championship run.
A week later, two Lake George players were charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Department, and the three school districts connected with the varsity football program.
Mike Perrone, the head coach of the Wolverines, and his coaching staff were relieved of their duties – leaving the team in a state of uncertainty.
Then came along Irion, who has a history of bringing teams to prominence.
Irion coached at Queensbury for 20 years, leading the Spartans to a Class A state title in 2013 and state championship game appearances in 1997, 1998 and 2014.
After he coached three seasons at Granville, Irion was an assistant coach at South Glen Falls for the last four years.
The sidelines felt like home for Irion, but what he missed the most was being at the helm of a program.
When the opportunity with the Wolverines arose a few months ago, Irion went after it.
“I feel I still have the fire to coach and like the challenge of being a head coach,” he said. “I think my experience was a big part of me getting it. Being a head for a long time, there should be a lot of familiarity and hopefully my system is still valuable.”
Irion described his coaching style as “X’s and O’s,” bringing a ball-control offense and an attack-type defense to the field.
While Irion is confident that his playbook will fit well in the Wolverines’ system, he is focused on developing respect, responsibility and resiliency within his players as they adapt to a new head coach and assistants.
“I've always tried to stress developing young men through positive experiences,” Irion said. “It’s what I’ve strived for as a coach.”
Irion noted that Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton will lose a large group of seniors to graduation, adding that the younger core of players “will be an emphasis.”
Overall, Irion said the Wolverines have quality players returning for the 2025 season.
“I think I’ve had enough success to keep the program going forward,” Irion told The Post-Star in Glens Falls last month. “It seems like an exciting place to be, in my eyes.”
